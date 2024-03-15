Essence Fashion Digest: Gucci Hosts An NAACP Image Awards Celebration, Andrea Iyamah’s Latest Collection, And More

BFA

This week in fashion had some standout moments that we wanted to highlight. First up, the Italian fashion house Gucci hosted an NAACP Image Awards event honoring the beloved costume designer June Ambrose. If you’re looking for new items to add to your summer wardrobe Andrea Iyamah has unveiled her Spring/Summer 2024 collection, currently available online. Former fashion editor Lynette Nylander is adding executive director to her resume as she’s been appointed by Harper’s Bazaar, announced in a recent Instagram post. Justin Boone and Telsha Anderson-Boone’s budding family stars in the latest Uniqlo campaign for their latest collection.

Y/Project’s lookbook for its Fall/Winter 2024 runway featured rappers Tyga and Ye, formerly known as Kanye West. Next, the Jack Daniel’s grant program is also returning for its fourth year to further support Black designers. Lastly, fashion brand Guess has joined forces with the nonprofit organization Gyrl Wonder for a limited edition Women’s History Month collection. Keep scrolling to stay up-to-date on all things fashion from this week.

Gucci Hosts A Reception In Celebration Of The NAACP Image Awards

In honor of Gucci’s ongoing partnership with the NAACP and to celebrate the 55th NAACP Image Awards Gucci Osteria Beverly Hills hosted a private cocktail reception with NAACP President and CEO, Derrick Johnson. The reception honored the fashion titan and costume designer. June Ambrose. This is the fifth year of the fashion house’s continuous support of the prestigious ceremony. Other notable attendees included Akil West, Awol Erizku, Bethann Hardison, Corey Stokes, DeRay Mckesson, and Shiona Turini. For the event, Gucci collaborated with Gucci Osteria’s head Chef Mattia Agazzi and Chef Marcus Samuelsson, owner of Red Rooster in New York. Ambrose is set to be honored with the Vanguard Award at the 55th NAACP Image Awards “Fashion Show.”

The 55th NAACP Image Awards will broadcast live on Saturday, March 16 at 8 p.m. EST on BET.

Derrick Johnson, June Ambrose, Bethann Hardison, Connie Orlando

Andrea Iyamah Reveals Latest Collection

Andrea Iyamah has launched her new Spring/Summer 2024 collection filled with breezy and colorful separates. Taking inspiration from nature the delivery comprised of 19 pieces features collector-worthy pieces and accessories. Sculptural tops and pieces with figure-accentuating cut-outs make the collection ideal for picking up pieces immediately ahead of your summer travels.



You can shop Andrea Iyamah’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection at www.andreaiyamah.com. Prices range from $112 to $825.

Andrea Iyamah

Harper’s Bazaar Announces New Executive Director

Hearst magazines announced that Lynette Nylander is its next executive director for digital at Harper’s Bazaar. She posted on her Instagram about the announcement as well with excitement to be working alongside editor-in-chief Samira Nasr. She’s worked in a plethora of fashion roles, most recently she was the executive editorial director at Dazed. Nylander also previously cut her teeth at Teen Vogue, CR Fashion Book, and ran content at Pat McGrath Labs and Alexander Wang. This next role will include overseeing content for the website and across all social media.

Meet The Faces Of The Latest Uniqlo Campaign

The fashion-forward family of Justin Boone and Telsha Anderson-Boone star in the latest Uniqlo campaign. Baby Shepherd also makes an appearance. The new campaign video is for the “Uniqlo U” collection. It’s a genderless collection of straight-leg pants, button-down shirts, lightweight jackets, breezy coats, and light sweat sets all designed by Christopher Lemaire. The couple is seen on the streets of Los Angeles on the go in style with their new addition to the family.

Y/Project’s Latest Campaign Stars Ye And Tyga

The latest lookbook for Y/Project’s Fall/Winter 2024 runway has been released with a few familiar faces. Rappers Tyga and Ye star in it wearing edgy ensembles. Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, wears a black deconstructed bomber jacket with a hood that covers his face and black pants and shoes. Tyga’s look was a crocodile print moto-style jacket that also featured a hood made of a lightweight gray tie-dye style fabric. His jeans were two-toned with classic blue and panels of black with a pair of studded denim chunky shoes.

Jack Daniel’s Grant Program Returns For Fourth Year

Whiskey brand Jack Daniel’s is back for the fourth year with its Classic Remix fashion grant program. Designers can apply to the program that is furthering emerging designer’s careers in fashion. Eight applicants will be selected for the semifinals by the New Vanguard team comprised of Pilar McQuirter, Eric Lopez, and Eddie Sanders. This Chicago-based creative coalition was made in 2022 to uplift other creatives of color. Once the semifinals are through, after careful consideration three designers will be selected for first, second, and third place. For first place the winner will receive $100,000, second place will receive $30,000, and third place will receive $20,000.

Guess Partners With Gyrl Wonder

Nonprofit organization Gyrl Wonder has joined forces with fashion brand Guess Originals on a limited-edition collection. It’s released in celebration of Women’s History Month as Gyrl Wonder is an organization that uplifts young women to propel them into the careers they want to go into. Gyrl Wonder specializes in connecting young women of color from 17 to 22 to their passions. This new collection is a reflection of that. At first, the organization was doing outreach for Guess interns and now, four years later a full collection together is out. It’s comprised of pink sweatpants and sweatshirts with “Gyrl Wonder” printed onto them as well as the Guess logo emblazoned on a cropped white T-shirt.

Shop the collection at gyrlwonder.org.