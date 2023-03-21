Home · Fashion

ESSENCE TEAM: What's In Your Cart

Let's dive into out shopaholic team's dream closets in our monthly shopping series.
Essence Editors: What’s In Your Cart? Monthly Series
By ESSENCE Beauty & Fashion Editors

The ESSENCE team has been doing some spring cleaning to align ourselves with what we wear. Now that we’ve stripped our closets bare down to the essentials and necessities, the wishlists have grown immensely. Styles change as time goes by and I for one, feel like a completely different person than I was in the winter and far from the person I was last spring. So, it’s only fitting that the whole team feels like a shift in how we dress is the right move.

The team’s carts have been filling up and some have been waitng it out for a sale or two befoer hitting checkout. But, if things sell out before we fcan get to them it’s probably for the best since feeding into this shopping addiction isn’t the best move. We’re choosing to be selfless (and financially sound) and share what’s in our carts.

Take a look below at what we haven’t hit checkout for yet.

James Toothman, Lead Technology & Platform Strategy
Rivéa Ruff, Entertainment Editor
Yazmin Ramos, Supervising Producer of Video

Brande Victorian, Contributing Entertainment Editor

Dominique Fluker, Contributing Lifestyle Editor
Calune Eustache, Experiential Director
Whitney Johnson, Sales Planner
Dana Storm Santiago, Senior Director of Brand Partnerships
Danielle Wright, ESSENCE GU Content Editor