Whether you experienced the first wave of Y2K fashion in the early aughts, or you’re a Gen Z’er relishing in the creativity-fueled aesthetic its second time around, most of us can unanimously agree we’re just glad it’s here again. From low-rise jeans to sparkly tube tops, a number of styles remain synonymous with the era, along with key brands such as Juicy Couture, the original purveyor of velour tracksuits. Now, in collaboration with celebrity-loved hair accessories brand Emi Jay, the two brands are launching what you may quite literally call the claw clips of your dreams.

You may recall claw clips as the most prized hair accessory of the 2000s (alongside its itty-bitty butterfly-shaped counterparts, thus making the former decidedly more functional), but they’re back in a huge way, and street style sightings of Emi Jay are proof. For its collaboration with Juicy Couture, the hair accessories connoisseur reimagines a 10-piece capsule of claw clips and velvet scrunchies with a Y2K flare. With everything from shimmer, to leopard print, to the iconically blinged-out “Juicy” logo, there’s a piece for every personality, and every outfit. Not to mention the capsule makes a pretty nifty holiday gift as well. Ahead, here’s a look at the collection, which just launched on November 30.