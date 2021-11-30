Emi Jay x Juicy Couture Collab
By Jamila Stewart ·

Whether you experienced the first wave of Y2K fashion in the early aughts, or you’re a Gen Z’er relishing in the creativity-fueled aesthetic its second time around, most of us can unanimously agree we’re just glad it’s here again. From low-rise jeans to sparkly tube tops, a number of styles remain synonymous with the era, along with key brands such as Juicy Couture, the original purveyor of velour tracksuits. Now, in collaboration with celebrity-loved hair accessories brand Emi Jay, the two brands are launching what you may quite literally call the claw clips of your dreams.

You may recall claw clips as the most prized hair accessory of the 2000s (alongside its itty-bitty butterfly-shaped counterparts, thus making the former decidedly more functional), but they’re back in a huge way, and street style sightings of Emi Jay are proof. For its collaboration with Juicy Couture, the hair accessories connoisseur reimagines a 10-piece capsule of claw clips and velvet scrunchies with a Y2K flare. With everything from shimmer, to leopard print, to the iconically blinged-out “Juicy” logo, there’s a piece for every personality, and every outfit. Not to mention the capsule makes a pretty nifty holiday gift as well. Ahead, here’s a look at the collection, which just launched on November 30.

01
Emi Jay x Juicy Couture Sweet Dreams Silk Scrunchie In Viva La Juicy
This would look so cute with jeans and a white tank.
available at Emi Jay $32.00 Shop Now
02
Emi Jay x Juicy Couture Velvet Scrunchie In Wild Thing
Animal print for the win, always.
available at Emi Jay $32 Shop Now
Loading the player...
03
Emi Jay x Juicy Couture Big Effing Clip In Juicy After Dark
Claw clips aren’t just for casual use – This would be perfect for a night-out hair style.
available at Emi Jay $34 Shop Now
04
Emi Jay x Juicy Couture Moon Angel Stocking Stuffer
Wear this with a monochrome outfit in an ivory tone.
available at Emi Jay $34 Shop Now
05
Emi Jay x Juicy Couture Big Effing Clip In Viva La Juicy
Hair doesn’t have to be so serious, and this kitschy claw clip is proof.
available at Emi Jay $34 Shop Now
06
Emi Jay x Juicy Couture Big Effing Clip In Wild Thing
Not only does this clip come with a charm – You get to choose which fits you best between the “Juicy” logo, a star, heart, or a horseshoe.
available at Emi Jay $34 Shop Now
07
Emi Jay x Juicy Couture Big Effing Clip In Pink Snow
Between the pink, the bling and the “Juicy” logo, this is peak Y2K.
available at Emi Jay $34 Shop Now
08
Emi Jay x Juicy Couture 7 Days Of The Week Clip Gift Set
When in doubt, or when gifting, just grab them all.
available at Emi Jay $168 Shop Now

TOPICS: 