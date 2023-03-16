Edward Enningful Champions Plus-Sized Models With New Vogue Cover

Getty

Today we were graced with yet another powerful image on the cover of British Vogue, which is manned by fashion’s sweetheart Edward Enningful who has been creating some of the most beautiful storytelling through imagery with each cover he has had a hand in. The image was of three models who are Precious Lee, Paloma Elsesser, and Jill Kortleve, who are all curve or plus-sized models. The text on the cover is entitled “The New Supers,” referring to a new era of supermodels that is inclusive and not “inclusive.” Meaning not in a way of just saying inclusive for the sake of upkeep for a brand or sales but doing the actions it takes to make a space, such as modeling inclusive.

This past fashion week, we’ve all noticed a lack of size inclusivity on the runway, especially during New York Fashion Week. London Fashion Week was the highlight of the fashion month in regard to size inclusivity.

The three models have been all over the runways overseas and a few times during New York Fashion Week, but there has been talking of how plus-sized models have been erased from the conversation as the “thin is in” trend has been on the rise with buccal fat removal and low-rise jeans. The effects of Y2K have been a bit negative over the past year, but Enningful’s eye for powerful visuals that make true statements has been making the fashion industry a better place.