Photo: Pyer Moss

Easter Sunday is a little more than a week away and believe it or not, there’s still time to grab the perfect dress to introduce Spring.

What better way to bring in this season and rejoice in the fact that we’ve collectively kept it pushing through an unprecedented pandemic than to try something new with your style? Traditionally, Easter Sunday dresses consist of paisley prints, tulle, and hues of light pink and yellow.



But, who says your usual Easter Sunday look can’t be mod in 2021?

While take a looking at what’s on the market, designers like Sergio Hudson and Pyer Moss cured our need for chic selects, in comparison to labels like Ganni and SVNR, where you’re guaranteed to find a seasonal find.

Shop through these selects below to help master your Easter Sunday slay.