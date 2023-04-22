Earth Day 2023: A Rolodex Of Sustainable Designers 

Pintrest

Happy Earth Day! In celebration of Earth Day, we’ve rounded up a few emerging sustainable brands/designers making a difference with a focus on slow fashion. Rather than constantly making new things out of new materials, these designers have made the old new. Some of these designers use materials that are considered so out of the ordinary for clothing and accessories but have successfully made names for themselves by thinking so outside of the box.

Black women in particular are not usually included in the conversation surrounding sustainability but have been making moves in silence for quite some time in realms of creating something out of waste.

Take a look below at the brands you should keep on your radar in light of Earth Day below.

Asata Maisé

Founded in 2016, Maisé’s brand is rooted in proactive sustainability and reducing waste as much as possible. The brand garnered much success and attention in 2020 and is still producing the highest quality clothing and accessories today. Maisé has even designed pieces with towel scraps — if that isn’t innovation, then I don’t know what is.

Autumn Adeigbo

This eponymous brand is all about empowering women to feel their best selves to wear clothing that makes them feel seen and to be unapologetic about it. Adeigo’s sustainability practices go down to the basics of sourcing fabrics that are in limited stock, minimizes waste, and only producing what is ordered.

Two Days Off

Founded in 2018 by Gina Stovall, Two Days off was built off the concern for the environment after learning just how bad fashion is for the planet. The brand sells staples in the highest quality and is definitely a great brand for those of you who are minimalists.

Come Back As A Flower

The LA-based brand, founded in 2018, is the tie-die leisure brand that every cool kid has. Named after the Stevie Wonder song, the brand designed by Esper kind of started on accident when they unintentionally died a shirt, and the results were, of course, worth doing again. Sustainability is the main objective for the designer as the brand continues to grow.

Sami Miro Vintage

Founded in 2016, Miro wanted to reimagine the way we look at vintage and sustainability by creating clothing that is edgy without wasting fabric and sourcing solely through vintage clothing.