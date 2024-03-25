Washington Spirit Announce Domo Wells As Creative Director

Guicho Palma

The Washington Spirit, a professional women’s soccer club has selected designer Domo Wells as its first creative director and designer. Wells is beginning her new role with an inaugural collection already released, ushering in a new wave of creativity for the National Women’s Soccer League.

Her duties include leading the design of the team’s merchandise. This first collection titled “Cherry Blossom” features pieces that reflect the spring florals that is often associated with Washington, D.C. in springtime. Sweatsuits with pink flower designs on each side, T-shirts with the same motif, and hats and totes with Washington Spirit embossed with florals all comprise this new collection.

Wells, a DMV native is joining the team with a stacked resume consisting of a background at Spotify as the editorial lead of Black Music and Culture in addition to roles at Apple and Viacom. She cut her teeth at the two latter brands where she lended her talents in the music programming market. These positions and founding her own fashion line Dead Dirt have led her to this path which allows her to ring in a new era for the Washington Spirit as she works toward enmeshing the boldness of her brand into the women’s soccer club.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C41CO-PxhHs/?img_index=1

“We are excited to welcome Domo to the Spirit family. Her creativity, passion, and roots in the DMV will lift our brand,” said Theresa McDonnell, Spirit COO in a statement. “Her original designs will give our fans exciting new ways to show their team pride.”

The campaign video for the new collection was unlike anything we’ve seen from a women’s soccer club. Rain powered in a 3D animation and buds began to bloom in an arena, a crowd began to cheer as flower-headed figures rose to the occasion dressed in the new collection.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C4yb-WGxssX/

Wells shares details on her excitement about her new role with the Washington Spirit. “I’m honored to support such a dynamic organization led by such powerful women on and off the field,” she said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to sharing my love for design with this team and my hometown.”

Shop the new Washington Spirit “Cherry Blossom” collection on washingtonspirit.com.