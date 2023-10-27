Disney’s Create 100 Auction Is Live In An Effort To Support The Make-A-Wish Foundation

Disney 100

Disney, the global entertainment icon that has captivated audiences for a century, is celebrating its remarkable journey with the Create 100 auction in support of the Make-A-Wish Foundation, established in 1980. This unique international event commemorates Disney’s 100th anniversary by auctioning one-of-a-kind pieces created by talented artists, designers, and overall creatives. Visionaries like Taofeek Abijako, Marc Jacobs, Virgil Abloh, and Tommy Hilfiger have all contributed items solely for this auction. Fans across the globe can bid on any of the items, ranging from the Black Is King catsuit worn by Beyoncé, the Sorcerer’s Apprentice sculpture by Virgil Abloh, or the Abijako’s Head Of State Winnie The Pooh top.

Each piece is made to embody what Disney has meant to each contributor to the auction. Other contributors include designers Nigo and Daniel Roseberry of Schiaparelli, Cactus Plant Flea Market, Pierpaio Piccioli, creative director of Valentino, and designers Carlos Vives and Gusi. In addition to these art and clothing pieces, there are donated items from Disney movies and stories from Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige, Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Jennifer Lee, and Pixar Animation Studios’ Pete Docter.

Beyond its artistic significance, this auction embodies the power of realizing dreams. The partnership with the Make-A-Wish Foundation adds a touch of magic to this occasion. The proceeds from the auction will help fulfill the dreams of countless children battling life-threatening conditions. These wishes often involve visiting a Disney theme park, meeting a favorite character, or embarking on a magical adventure, connecting Disney’s stories of hope, love, and resilience for these children. Additionally, Disney has already donated $1 million to the Make-A-Wish foundation globally, commemorating not only a century of Disney’s entertainment but 40 years of its partnership with the foundation.

The Create 100 auction ends on October 31st. Bid now on disneycreate100.givergy.com.