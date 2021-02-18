As New York Fashion Week nears its close, it becomes increasingly apparent just how dedicated designers are to simultaneously reaching new creative heights while producing collections that resonate with consumers on a deeper level.

Whether it’s going back to the roots of its designer, playing with the high and low elements of luxury versus lounge, or contemplating how consumers want clothes to make them feel as we look forward with hope, the collections presented during Fashion Week’s day three pulls inspiration from within. The outcomes are lively and exciting, maybe even a foreshadowing of what’s to come in fashion as Black designers are finally given a spotlight to step into.

Ahead, here are the latest fashion week collections you may have missed.

Photo approveCredit: Hyuna Shin

Having recently made its fashion week debut, what Sukeina calls its “first fully realized ready-to-wear” collection comes with the origami-like, mind-bending structure and textural merging that makes fashion, “fashion.” Undoubtedly elevated, the collection also pulls in elements of comfort by way wool neoprene and sporty, ribbed cuffs.

Photo approved. Credit: Daniel Okon

Opening with traditional music in what appears to be a Ghanian town, Studio 189’s Fall 2021 presentation takes viewers behind the scenes, sharing the story of one of its seamstresses, before models parade down an aisle of a sewing studio runway-style. The collection places a heavy focus on sustainability and local support, using recycled materials and traditional Ghanian sewing techniques. The collection itself feels bright and full of life, using unique patchwork, tie-dye fused with traditional patterns, and flowy silhouettes.

In an electrifying visual presentation, designer Edvin Thompson contemplates what heroism actually looks like in the wake of 2020, after everyday people such as healthcare workers and teachers have played such a predominant role in keeping society afloat. Pulling inspiration from 1999’s Matrix film, the collection boasts experimental, asymmetrical shapes, bold leather, and fashion-forward netting, all in a vibrant palette reminiscent of Thompson’s Jamaican roots.