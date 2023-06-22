Designer Spotlight: Who Decides War

Instagram

Who Decides War is one of the most influential brands in streetwear today. Founded by visionary duo designers Maya Thompson and Jamal Walker, this innovative and daring brand has become synonymous with creativity, empowerment, and pushing boundaries. At its core, Who Decides War is a brand that challenges societal norms and rejects conformity. Thompson and Walker use fashion as a powerful tool to disrupt the status quo and redefine traditional concepts of beauty and style. Their designs embody a fusion of audacity and sophistication, combining vibrant colors, mixed patterns, and unconventional silhouettes to create visually thought-provoking clothing.

Beyond its visual appeal, Who Decides War stands out for its commitment to empowering individuals and promoting social change. Thompson and Walker infuse their collections with powerful messages and symbols, aiming to inspire and ignite conversations about important issues, such as race. Their designs are a canvas for activism, encouraging wearers to embrace their unique identities and express their beliefs fearlessly.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 12: Models walk the runway for Who Decides War during NYFW: The Shows on September 12, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

NEW-YORK, USA – SEPTEMBER 11: A model walks the runway during the Who Decides War Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2023 fashion show as part of the New York Fashion Week on September 11, 2022 in NY. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

As a Black-owned brand, Who Decides War is dedicated to amplifying underrepresented voices in the fashion industry. Thompson and Walker actively support and collaborate with other emerging Black designers, creating opportunities for historically marginalized talent. By creating a sense of community and providing a platform for diverse voices, the brand is helping to break down barriers and reshape the industry into a more inclusive and representative space, little by little.

Who Decides War has captivated the fashion world and become a beacon of inspiration for aspiring designers and individuals seeking to make a difference. Through their daring designs, commitment to social justice, and focus on sustainability, Thompson and Walker have created a brand that transcends fashion and becomes a symbol of empowerment. Who Decides War empowers individuals to question, complete, and decide their own narratives. Their designs allude to change and nonconformity, which fashion has been becoming about lately.