Designer Spotlight: Marrisa Wilson New York

Founded in just 2016, the eponymous brand MARRISSA WILSON New York, is a womenswear brand with a focus on textiles and prints that speak to the Guyanese-American designer. Based on highlighting multicultural women, the brand does just that with its designs. Wilson’s design philosophy is deeply rooted in sustainability and ethical practices. She wants the designs to “dance off of the fabric.” She also prioritizes using eco-friendly materials and employs responsible production methods, making her a pioneer in the movement toward a more sustainable fashion industry. Her commitment to environmental consciousness sets an example for other designers, inspiring them to consider the long-term impact of their creations.

The brand embodies a fusion of art, architecture, and high fashion. Wilson’s designs are known for their clean lines, architectural silhouettes, and unexpected details. She effortlessly creates pieces that embody boldness. These pieces are both striking and sophisticated. She also hand-paints all her prints. “Our designs are never sourced from a print catalog or found in a trend-forecasting book.”

Wilson has studied design in New York and Paris and worked for brands like Calvin Klein and Oscar de la Renta before starting her own brand. She’s won Fashion Scholarship Fund twice now and the 2023 FGI Rising Star Award in the ready-to-wear category. And for good reason; her work is incredible. Each piece is truly one of a kind. This brand has an element of real connection and spirituality that only a true artist could tap into.

Craftsmanship is Wilson’s number one priority with her brand. All pieces are made in-house and under her watchful eye, which is a good sustainability practice. The young brand has grown exponentially over the past year and still only has up to go from here. The New York-based brand has truly made a mark on the fashion industry, and among the many, many brands that live in the heart of New York, Wilson’s has soul and wants to allow you to wear yours when you put on her designs.