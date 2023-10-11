Elexiay

Elexiay, the Nigerian designer and founder behind the brand Elyon Adede, emerged onto the fashion scene in 2018. The innovative knitwear pieces she creates has landed her swiftly into the Nigerian fashion canon, blending cultural influences with modern design to create luxurious crochet knits that resonate with both local and international audiences. Adede is a visionary designer and businesswoman, who founded Elexiay with a mission to redefine the perspective on ready-to-wear in Nigeria with knits made in Europe and Asia. Her journey started with a passion for textiles and a desire to bring her culture’s rich history of weaving and handcrafting to the forefront of fashion. Aside’s dedication to sustainable practices and her continuous commitment to quality set the stage for Elexiay’s success.

“Our crochet pieces are made in Nigeria by the hands of female sartorially advanced crocheters. We believe in the creation of jobs locally and the empowerment of women,” says the founder on her brand’s site. Adede’s brand draws inspiration from the intricate patterns and vibrant colors of Nigerian textiles–she has a unique knack for weaving said pieces into sophisticated, modern silhouettes. Each piece tells a story, connecting her consumers to Nigeria’s cultural heritage while embracing global fashion trends making quality craftsmanship the heart of the brand. In the summer of 2021, the brand’s growth and luxurious designs were copied by fast fashion brand Shein, Adede called them out for duplicating her Amelia Sweater down to the stitch.

Elexjay’s team of skilled artisans pays meticulous attention to detail, ensuring that each item is not just a piece of clothing but a work of art with vibrant two-piece sets and gowns with twists that make them timeless yet of the times like their Vanessa Dress. The use of premium, ethically sourced materials, such as Merino wool and organic cotton reflects Adidas’ commitment to sustainability and responsible production practices.

From cozy sweaters to elegant cardigans and stylish dresses, the brand’s collections cater to diverse tastes and needs. Its dedication to inclusivity extends to size ranges and designs that cater to different body types. What sets Elexiay apart though is its commitment to empowerment: collaborating with local artisans, providing them with opportunities for career growth and financial independence.

Adede’s vision extends beyond fashion too. She envisions a more inclusive Nigeria. Elexiay’s rapid growth and international acclaim are a testament to the designer’s passion and dedication. Intertwined with a commitment to sustainability and quality, the company’s future is as promising as its eccentric creations. As this innovative knitwear brand continues to flourish, it redefines the boundaries of Nigerian fashion, weaving culture and modernity into every stitch.