David Yurman Taps Michael B. Jordan As Its Global Brand Ambassador

Actor Michael B. Jordan has been announced as the global brand ambassador for luxury jewelry brand David Yurman. In his inaugural role as the brand’s global ambassador, Jordan represents the face of ‘The Vault,’ David Yurman’s first-ever Men’s High Jewelry collection. The campaign for this exclusive collection was shot and directed by young photographer Tyler Mitchell and styled by Jason Bolden. Three prominent Black men in their respective fields worked together harmoniously on this project.

“I thought it was excellent working with two other Black men in the industry. It was a lot of fun! Growing up in this industry, there weren’t key Black and brown faces in those positions,” Jordan told ESSENCE.com, “Working with talented photographers and creatives like Tyler Mitchell and Jason Bolden was a great feeling.”

Despite being the global ambassador for a luxury jewelry brand, Jordan admits he was not a significant jewelry wearer until now. He previously opted for more subtle styles such as a tucked-in chain, stud earrings, and watches. Aligning with Jordan’s values, David Yurman’s association prompted evolution in his approach to wearing more jewelry. “I think this is probably the most jewelry you’ve ever seen me wear in this campaign,” said Jordan.

The 30-piece collection consists of bold necklaces with pavé diamond details, bracelets, rings, and cufflinks, all highly crafted with a few employing high watch-making techniques. Each piece is handled with the utmost care, crafted by master artisans creating custom diamond cuts to create pieces with bold stone treatments.

Out of ‘The Vault’ collection, Jordan’s favorite pieces are the chain necklaces. “I felt like the design, the angles and curves they have on it, speaks volumes to me,” said Jordan. He sings his praises on the brand’s new high jewelry line and describes his experience working with the David Yurman team overall as incredible. This new line represents a combination of 20 years of David Yurman’s storytelling, design innovation and engineering experience.

Shop the ‘The Vault’ collection on DavidYurman.com.