Photographer: @Lusha Alic

Earlier this week, Daily Paper announced its first capsule collection with UK based creative collective Jiggy Boyz. With a keen eye for cozy threads and trendy pieces, Daily Paper has curated a scene for luxury streetwear in Amsterdam and beyond. For its latest project, the two brands have come together in a campaign that focuses on family and togetherness.

Jiggy Boyz frontman Kida Kudz is already making waves in the music scene pushing an “Afroswank” genre and this collaboration just solidifies the collective’s influence. Although the creative conglomerate is most known for Kida Kudz growing music, the British-Nigerian artist reveals that Jiggy Boyz Family Club is more than that.

“It’s a place that welcomes all creatives,” the rapper exclaims. “How do you become a member? Well it’s pretty simple, being Jiggy isn’t just about how you dress, it’s a lifestyle, mentality and most of all it’s a belief. A belief that you, your ideas and talent are enough and there’s nothing more important than staying true and being honest, honest to yourself & your craft,” Kida Kudz concluded.

The capsule consists of a range of cozy wear featuring a Daily Paper x Jiggy Boyz co-branded graphic, including a wave cap, graphic tees, and more. The forthcoming collection will be available worldwide at dailypaperclothing.com on April 17th.