Cute Coats For The Little Ones In Your Life

What’s interesting about kids’ outwear today is that it’s far more expressive and fun than when I was a youth. There’s also a lot more “fashion” injected into them, and without compromising on functionality. I don’t have kids, so this search was new, and fun. I enjoyed seeing all of the color and whimsy.
Children grow quickly so they rarely wear a coat for more than one season, now that is not new. Coats under $100 are as prevalent as those over $500 (that’s new). So, a new coat each year could easily be a few new coats each year. Fast fashion provides a range of price points. We love options, but this sucks for the environment. I should think about fast fashion with any clothing purchase, but for whatever reason, this kid post made me think about the future, and climate. The average consumer buys 60% more clothing than they did 15 years ago. Around 85% of textiles are thrown away in the US now, 13 million tons (from the US alone) in 2017. Those are the facts. And those facts explain why so many of these children’s brands shout out the recycled materials in their coats and sustainability practices of their brands. Many are making efforts to be responsible. And we have to do the same. When you you wrap your kid up in his or her new, warm and super cute coat, maybe think about who that coat can go to next year after your child outgrows it. If we care the world that they are going to live in as adults, we gotta do whatever we can to make a difference now.
I honestly didn’t expect to write about the environment today, but my mind couldn’t separate children from the future. They are the future.
Now enjoy the cuteness below, but remember to pass it on once it’s too small, instead of throwing it away.
01
SHINY AND SUSTAINABLE
Superwarm, lightweight and sustainable! This coat’s PrimaLoft filling is spun from recycled plastic and provides an unbulky layer for blistering cold days. Special features include: detachable faux-fur trim on the hood, water-repellant exterior, thumbholes in the cuffs and snap-close straps for mittens. Availble in XXS(2-3) – XL(12-14). J Crew Girls’ Metallic Fishtail Parka with Ecofriendly PrimaLoft in Metallic Pink Rose
02
UNISEX AND REVERSIBLE
This unisex kid’s jacket is reversible and comes in six colorways. It’s packable, water-resistant and super durable. Reviewers love the quality and agree that this coat is ideal for a mild winter day but not for sub-zero temps. Available in sizes XXS-XL. The North Face Youth Reversible Andes Jacket
03
UNISEX TOGGLE
This unisex, 100% wool coat is fully lined and 85% sustainable. The coat is also hooded, with button-closure pockets and toggle closures. The multi-colored pencil detailing adds pizzazz, Available for ages 2-14.5 Stella McCartney Pencils Toggle Wool Coat in Stone Grey
04
MADE FOR SNOW DAYS
This coat is in the “boys” section of the site, but it seems fine for any kid. The water-resistant coating is environmentally-friendly and free of any hazardous chemicals. The fleece-lining (fully) and padding provide cozy warmth for temps that are as low as -18C. Available in sizes (2-3) – (13-14) Boden Water Resistant Padded Jacket in Highland Green
05
FETE READY
This festive overcoat is available for toddlers and girls. The pretty details include balloon sleeves, a Peter Pan collar, back-bow and gold-tone flower buttons. It’s machine washable and available in sizes 2T-(10-12). Janie and Jack Little Girls’ and Girls’Balloon Sleeve Overcoat
06
POLISHED PEA COAT
Cozy and fleece lined, this gray pea coat for young boys has embossed, crested buttons, striped sleeve cuffs and a black velvet applique with an insect design on one arm. There are also two front pockets and double breasted buttons. It’s machine washable and available in sizes 24M-Y10. Paz Rodriguez Stars Coat
07
PRETTY IN PLAID
What a happy coat! This snuggly wool-blend coat is fully lined with front-pockets and adjustable cuffs to keep out the chill. Available in sizes (2-3)-(11-12). Boden Colorful Wool Coat in Pink Blanket Check
08
FRIGID FRIENDLY
Designed with three layers to block the chill, this boy’s winter parka protects against freezing wind while sealing in heat. There are five sewn-in pockets large enough for IDs and phones and the hand pockets are lined with velvet to keep hands toasty. It’s filled with breathable insulation and a cotton padded storm hood with soft fleece. Available in sizes (6-7)-(18-20). ZSHOW Boy’s Mid-Length Hooded Winter Coat Puffer Jacket in Khaki
09
THE CHIC TODDLER
Tone-on-tone polka dots are sprinkled over this elegant coat, made with water-repellant nylon and lined with polar fleece. The faux fur lined hood, zipper and snap button closure and mid-lenght cut will keep her extra warm. Available in 12M-24M. Jacadi Toddler Girl Mid-Length Puffer Jacket in Navy Blue
10
DINOSAURS IN THE COLD
You’ll easily spot your kid in the crowd in an award-winning Dinoski coat. They’re waterproof, windproof and snowproof, with taped-seams and aqua-seal zips as well as a quilted lining, removable hood, elasticated cuffs and cosy hand pockets. Dinosour horns are on the hood and spikes on the shoulders and back. Available in sizes (12-24M)-(7-8Y). Dinoski Spike The Dinosaur Coat in Green
11
TEDDY COAT COZY
This long-length teddy coat with velvet trim and front flap pockets is extremely soft and very popular. It’s Available in sizes 4-16. Scotch & Soda Longer-lengty Teddy Coat Girls
