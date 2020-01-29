Swedish-Eritean designer Selam Fessahaye kicked off Copenhagen Fashion Week in Denmark with a collection in which Vogue details as “deeply personal.”

When it comes to Fessahaye’s work, she is not afraid to push boundaries. Her play on metallic suits and camo are delighted to meet an urban oversized addition while still catering to a high-fashion clientele. With Fessahaye’s show came a refreshing cast of diverse models – an issue that Copenhagen Fashion Week has not yet tackled. “With this collection, I’m telling my story, focusing on my heritage. It’s a ready-to-wear collection with no limitations,” Fessahaye told Vogue.

Before showcasing her “ready-to-wear” A/W 2020 collection at CFW, the designer presented in the United States at ESSENCE Fashion House last September in NYC.

Check out our favorite looks from the Selam Fessahaye A/W 2020 fashion show.

