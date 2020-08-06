Shop Comfy Work From Home Looks Perfect For Any Day

Our closets weren’t prepared for a pandemic, but it’s never too late to adjust. Considering our away-from- the-job look in the past might have been a pair of pj’s and a head wrap, the term “work from home” has given household attire a whole new meaning. As states start to reopen, so will businesses. But the return to our new normal will happen in transitional steps, and social distancing could last through this year. From video work calls to grocery store runs this season, it’s all about being comfy because, quite frankly, we deserve it.

1. NANDI HOWARD, EDITOR

@ITSNANDIBBY

A TWO-PIECE SET SAVES THE DAY

Feel comfy and bright and still look like you tried.

For those days when you want to hop out of your pj’s but don’t have the energy to throw on a look, a two-piece cozy set is your answer. Summer is here, and it doesn’t hurt to add a little color to your wardrobe. These options can transition in cooler temperatures.

2. ELLIE DELPHINE, INFLUENCER

@SLIPINTOSTYLE

A ROBE IS ALL YOU NEED

There is nothing more luxurious than being wrapped in soft terry cloth

If you needed an excuse to purchase a chic robe, now is the time. When you’re not in the mood to put on any clothes, a robe can make you feel that much better. Sometimes a mod cover-up is all you need to enjoy your day. And possibly a plate of spaghetti, like Ellie.

3. NAOMI ELIZÉE, EDITOR

@NAOMIELIZEE

SLIP DRESSES ARE THE BEST

A fun, no-fuss twist on a sundress

Want to be a quick-change artist? Grab a slip dress. It’s one-stop shopping and gives you the flexibility to answer a FaceTime call, check-in on an important work video chat or take a trip to the grocery store. As we’re spending the majority of our time at home, we don’t need the hassle of worrying about what we will wear for the day. Slip dresses are easy, and if you have lustrous curls like Naomi, no makeup is needed. Sometimes your hair can be your main accessory and this dress can just be a cute addition.

4. SYDNEY BELL, MODEL

@SYDNEYLBELL

PJ’S ARE ALWAYS A YES

Because you can never have too many jammies

“I’m a very laid-back girl. I love vintage shopping. Whatever I feel comfortable in, that’s my style.” —SYDNEY BELL

Pajamas are your friend during the lockdown, and let’s be honest, if you’re working from home, it’s your most worn item now. But if you’re going to spend most of your day in a nighttime look, it should be cute. Take it from Sydney: Such a look can make your guilty pleasures that much more enjoyable.

This story was originally published in the July/August 2020 ESSENCE issue.