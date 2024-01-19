Chris Echevarria Is Reviving Sperry One Shoe At A Time

Sperry

Amidst the bustling shopping district of Paris, designer Chris Echevarria unveiled his first designs as the creative director at Sperry. Chris Echevarria’s take on the Authentic Original Boat shoe and the Captain’s Oxford adds a captivating twist to the classic preppy shoes. The designer’s Authentic Original Boat shoe was recreated in both brown and black. While the Captain’s Oxford is reimagined into both tan and black silhouettes. Upon entering the venue, an open-air room showcased Echevarria’s four new styles in glass display cases. Numerous guests were captivated by each shoe, admiring their distinct elements. “Every detail from the material selection to the design choices were made to give people something fresh while paying homage to Sperry’s heritage,” Echevarria shares.

Crafted at Sperry’s family-owned Rancourt factory in Lewiston, Maine, the capsule collection features luxury sourced materials including Horween leather and rawhide laces. Each style is hand-sewn with a double-welt leather midsole and is comprised of a single-stitch method that folds the upper underneath the insole. This method also stitches it the shoe into place with a single thread. Distinctive gold co-branded embossing tops off the shoes on the footbed.

Several attendees were also seen donning the new collaboration titled Sperry by Chris Echevarria. The remainder of the space was lively with guests enjoying drinks and engaging in conversation with one another. Overall, the event had an intimate atmosphere filled with genuine support for Echevarria’s latest venture.

Despite Sperry being a heritage American brand, Paris stands out to Echevarria. “Paris Fashion Week is historic, to do something here is insane,” Echevarria says. He enthusiastically highlights his enduring partnership with Kith, emphasizing the brand’s global presence with stores worldwide. “Kith is an American store, and I am an American brand. Kith Paris is one of my favorite stores.” Hosting an event during Paris Fashion Week has been a goal for the designer for quite some time.

Though his appointment to creative director came in September of 2023, he has been successfully running his brand Blackstock and Weber since 2017. Specializing in classic menswear staples such as loafers, but with a unique perspective. Embarking on his new venture with Sperry, he integrates numerous design cues and concepts from Blackstock & Weber into the creative journey. Echevarria characterizes the intersections between both brands as premium materials with good construction. He also emphasizes that he wanted to create shoes that can be worn with anything.

This launch event is a distinct moment in Echevarria’s journey with Sperry. He reckons it is a full circle moment as he loved wearing Top-Siders throughout his childhood. Now his dream has come to fruition, and his footwear is stocked at select Kith stores plus online. Echevarria feels Sperry’s are a fundamental element of American style. But his greatest enthusiasm is creating something his younger self would be proud of.