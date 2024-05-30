Chris Echevarria On The Opening Of His Soho Concept Store, 242 Mulberry

At the opening reception for 242 Mulberry, a classic New York feeling permeated the air, reminiscent of a lively block party. The outside of the flagship was abuzz with friends and family of Chris Echevarria, all gathered to celebrate its opening. Each of the guests engaged in warm conversations while sipping complimentary drinks from Dirty Water and Rinćon Rum and savory pizza from Rubirosa, creating a sense of community and shared excitement.

“Being able to welcome my friends and interact directly with fans of the brand has been amazing,” Echevarria told ESSENCE. “Seeing the community we’ve built come out to support us is exciting and humbling.”

Nestled in the heart of Nolita on Mulberry Street and Prince Street sits Chris Echevarria’s new concept store which is home to his brands, Blackstock & Weber and Academy by Chris Echevarria as well as his most recent collaboration with Sperry. The energy in the air at the reception is no different than the feeling you get when entering a store that feels almost like home. The predominantly wooden interior, featuring forest green shelving and brown leather seating, evokes the charm of a classic room with a fireplace. It all feels incredibly comfortable and cozy, showcasing a perfect use of space.

During his time at the Fashion Institute of Technology, Echevarria worked on the sales floor at J.Crew in Soho, so owning his store is truly a full-circle moment. He describes it as feeling surreal. “Honestly as someone who has risen from the shop floor to where I am today. I’d liken it to playing high school ball, working hard, and making it to the NBA. In my world, owning your own store is going pro.”

In addition to the array of products from Echevarria’s two brands, the new store owner describes 242 as a general store, offering a variety of books, magazines, and trinkets for sale. Another small detail is the custom patchwork art pieces by Michael Thorpe displayed throughout the store. One piece features the word “Mulberry” at the top and depicts Echevarria hanging out the window of the same vintage Porsche he arrived in for the inaugural celebration.

“242 is a brand itself,” Echevarria said. He tells me he wanted to create a space where he could play around with his varying interests. “I’m interested in giving people a full experience through what it is I’m feeling at the time, not just shoes and clothes.”

Guests flowed in and out of the store to lay their eyes on the interior, purchase a new pair of loafers, or grab a drink. The stylish attendees enjoyed the music and the lively atmosphere celebrating the newcomers to Mulberry. This block party, described as a reception, could have gone on for an extra two hours with the number of people enjoying the occasion, but the rain quickly cleared out the attendees.