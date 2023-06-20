Celebrity Look Of The Week: Lala Anthony In MCM

Instagram

The actress and TV personality has always been a timeless beauty. Over the course of her career, we’ve seen her go from the red carpet host to being the one interviewed on the red carpet, and for good reason. From roles on shows like The Chi, Wu-Tang, and most recently Black Mafia Family, she’s a bright star whose career still has new heights to reach.

Yesterday in celebration of footballer Amari Cooper’s birthday, a BMF-themed bash was in order. Lala tapped into her character Markaisha for her friend’s birthday celebration outfit. She opted for what so many curvy and vivacious women like wearing these days — a bodysuit. But not just any bodysuit, an MCM bodysuit.

The golden monogrammed bodysuit fit Lala like a glove. The bodysuit had a great high-neck detail that accented her shoulders nicely. She opted for big gold jewelry like her character would’ve worn. Her door knocker hoops and big bracelet let everyone in the room know she’s that girl. She wore her hair in a high ponytail, finishing the look just right. MCM was the perfect go-to for a bodysuit look like this. Lala danced the night away in her form-fitting look and black high-heeled pumps.