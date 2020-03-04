Bronx-bred rapper Cardi B is a certified superstar. In just a few years, the New Yorker has gone from a social media sensation to a record-breaking Grammy winner sporting showstoppers from top European couture houses. Kollin Carter, the man behind Cardi’s extraordinary style, has been with her since the beginning.

First spotted beside the A-lister as she made the rounds during Fall 2017 New York Fashion Week, right around the time her hit single “Bodak Yellow” was climbing the charts, Carter has helped elevate his muse to icon status. The secret to their magical partnership? “Working with an artist who has vision,” Carter says. “She doesn’t have an ego, and that leaves so much room for success.”

“There have been times I wanted to do something out of the ordinary, and Cardi was just like, ‘Okay, I trust you. Let’s do it.” – Kollin Carter

The trendsetter’s groundbreaking aesthetic is definitely being noticed—her 2019 Grammys ensemble, a custom creation dreamed up with the legendary house of Mugler, was included in Google’s 2019 Year in Search list. Here Carter dishes on Cardi B’s standout looks.