Cadillac & Driven Society Team Up For Yet Another Evening Of Fashion & Fellowship

For decades, Cadillac has been a staple of the Black community. Not just through its sleek automobiles, but also through its countless initiatives that drive forward true diversity and inclusion as well as equity. One of those initiatives includes a partnership with Driven Society, a four-year-old brand uplifting Black creatives across the country.

“Driven Society is a cultural marketing agency and social impact company,” Travis Weekes, the agency’s founder, tells ESSENCE. “We built our own ecosystem here and we created a platform originally doing events, highlighting music and artists. Through our agency side, we create brand partnerships and create cultural marketing strategies for the brands we work with. So we work with the likes of HBO, Moet Hennessy and of course, Cadillac is a big premiere partner with our Driven Ones dinner. This dinner specifically highlights innovators, thinkers and creators and just letting ’em know that we’re grateful for the impact they’re making in the world. We want to take a moment to celebrate your journey.”

Honorees this year included: Nigeria Ealey, Designer & Co-Founder of Tier, Alex Tyree, Founder Feel The Space & Creative Strategy Director Spike DDB, Quiana Parks, DJ, Visual Artist & Creative Director, Will Thomas, Founder of Rec Philly, Carlton Yait, Designer & Founder of Yaito LLC, Kenji Summers, Entrepreneur & Host, Nzingah Prescod, Olympic Fencer and World Champion, Tiffany J, Founder of Modern Blk Girl, Goldie Harris, Artist Marketing & Promotion Marketer, United Masters, Sidnee Michelle, Journalist and Bryant Jacques, Polo Grounds Music’s A&R.

Ahead, check out some beautiful moments from The Driven Ones Excellence Dinner.