While there may have been some concerns about how the luxury market may survive after COVID-19, brands like BVLGARI are still thriving.

For its latest campaign titled “Serpenti Through the Eyes of Ambush,” the Roman luxury brand partnered with Tokyo-based designer Yoon Ahn to design a limited-edition handbags and accessories collection. Contributing to the project “Serpenti Through the Eyes Of” series, which BVLGARI kicked off in 2017. The Ambush x Bvlgari collection presents the designer’s interpretation of the timeless Serpenti Forever bag

Shop the BVLGARI x Yoon Ahn partnership here.

“For this capsule collection I wanted to express the bold and contemporary character of Serpenti. Snakes are wondrous and fascinating creatures of nature but with Bvlgari they also became a symbol of glamour in constant evolution,” Yoon said in a statement. “Natural beauty meets human creation, all guided by a contemporary aesthetic.”Inspired by the Tree Python of South East Yoon designed three new styles: the Serpenti shoulder bag, Serpenti belt bag and the Serpenti Minaudière. Each style of the Ambush x Bvlgari collection is adorned with a camouflaged snakehead closure.

