 Brandice Daniel Wins Impact Award Of The Year At ESSENCE’s Best In Black Fashion Awards

Harlem’s Fashion Row Founder Brandice Daniel won the Impact Award of The Year at ESSENCE’s Best In Black Fashion Awards. During her insightful and exceptional acceptance speech, she discussed the significance of supporting our own. Her oratory skills shined as she delved into the billion-dollar clothing industry. More specifically, she highlighted that by mutually supporting our own, we have the potential to create our own billionaires. Daniel also took some time to express the journey she’s been on for 16 years since creating HFR. The long road she’s been on has been marked by low moments–her candidness when addressing this was admirable. And yet–she also spoke highly of her family and mentors like Misa Hylton who’ve poured into her.

“If we all made a conscious decision to spend 5 to 10 percent of our closet on Black-owned brands, the entire industry would shift, imagine a Black brand on Wall Street,” Daniel said. Here she touched on how when she ran the numbers years back, she realized we are set to spend $70 billion dollars a year on apparel and footwear as Black consumers by 2030. This number astounded her, but it also made her realize she wanted to create HFR. “If we all made a conscious decision to spend 5 to 10 percent of our closet on Black-owned brands, the entire industry would shift,” she added. “This is my dream.”

Founded 16 years ago, Harlem’s Fashion Row is an organization that pours into Black designers by uplifting them, but also providing them opportunities to showcase their work. Daniel has been diligently working to dismantle the notion that these creatives aren’t worthy of a platform that will allow them to thrive and gain loyal customers. Their annual style awards and runway show is an industry mainstay.

“I’m deeply humbled and really grateful for this award. Thank you to the entire ESSENCE team,” Daniel concluded.

