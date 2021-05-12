Loading the player…

R & R Luxury Founder Valerie Obaze, Christie Brown Co-Owner Vanessa Bannerman, Funke Adepoju Designs Creator Funke Adepoju and Shon Simon & Co. CEO & Founder Shon Simon united at the ESSENCE I Am Speaking Summit for a layered discussion about the various challenges they each overcame while on their entrepreneurial journeys.

Together with Everyday Elan Founder Liz Agbor-Tabi, the ladies touched on several timely topics during their conversation, including expansion, battling inclusion, and specific hurdles faced as Black women designers based in emerging markets.

Check out the video above to hear the conversation in full and then be sure to head over to www.essencestudios.com for more of everything you missed at the first-ever ESSENCE I Am Speaking Summit.

The ESSENCE I Am Speaking Summit is presented by Coca-Cola.