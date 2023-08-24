Highlight Rituals

High Light Rituals, founded by Donnie Soddu has officially launched. The brand’s ethos is grounded in Soddu’s spiritual training. The new fine jewelry company was birthed through Soddu’s spiritual practice and healing journey. Notably, the luxury accessories line is also the embodiment of Soddu’s headline power within her lineage and continuing the tradition of community care that her ancestors instilled in her.

High Light Rituals

High Light Rituals also intersects with the founder’s past as a marketing executive with brands like Necessaire, Hatch Collection, and Tula Skincare. These companies equipped her with the tools she needed to build her own brand rooted in wellness, ritual magic and plant medicine.

Pieces like the Sacred Pendant or the Garden Pendant are meant to serve as a spiritual practice tool while being worn. They invoke notions like “divine feminine strength” and lessons about “reaping what you sow.” These pieces are the perfect gift for loved ones who are new or deep into their journey with spirituality.

High Light Rituals

High Light Ritual’s 18k solid gold pieces are handmade-to-order, have ethically sourced gemstones, lab-cultured diamonds, and are cleaned by the Soddu before being sent to the wearer.

Head to High Light Ritual’s website to purchase the newly launched pieces. Price points range between $85-$2,500.