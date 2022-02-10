Black-Owned Fashion Brands At Revolve
As a fashion editor, championing emerging designers (particularly designers of color) has become the sheer most enjoyable part of my job. Though we can’t ignore we still have a ways to go, it remains a breath of fresh air to now see the fashion industry in its entirety begin to prioritize Black designers as well, awarding them the long overdue accolades they deserve. When it comes to shopping, I’m a girl who loves a multi-brand retailer (the options are always endless), and thus, I’m eyeing Revolve’s edit of Black-owned brands for my next shopping spree.

The Los Angeles-based powerhouse has been known to stock fresh, cutting-edge brands, and over time, it has welcomed a slew of fashion-forward Black-owned brands as well. As you’d guess, the styles they offer are worth running toward ASAP. For swimwear, there’s brands such as Riot Swim and Jade Swim. For the utmost elevated essentials, you have the Canada-based brand Re Ona. Farai London will more than come in handy for your next night out, and Nubyen offers enough active and outerwear options to fill up an oversized closet. That said, there’s no reason not to shop the edit before the styles are gone, starting with the under $200 pieces I’ve rounded up for you below.

01
Re Ona Turtleneck Long Sleeve Crop Top
We invest in life-long pieces here, and this is the perfect example.
$85
02
Epifene Riviera Chain Belt
Style this versatile belt over anything from trousers, to jeans, to a skirt.
$55
03
LITA By Ciara Leather Bucket Hat
It’s all in the accessories.
$98
04
Farai London X REVOLVE Mai Catsuit
Cat suits are set to be the It-garment of 2022, and this is the one to have.
$98, originally $178
05
Farai London X REVOLVE Nayla Dress
I’m getting ahead on my springtime wardrobe, and starting with this dress.
$63, originally $165
06
LITA By Ciara Rooted Plaid Shirt Jacket
Ciara did a number on this top.
$198
07
Farai London X REVOLVE Mona Midi Dress
This print is everything.
$171
08
Re Ona Side Split Skirt
Two words: In love.
$75
09
Nubyen Tie Up Puffer Jacket
The only puffer jacket I’ll acknowledge for the rest of the winter.
$180
10
Epifene Azulik Earrings
It’s giving ‘royalty’.
$40
