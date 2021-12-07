When it comes to gift-giving, few things hit the mark better than something that feels totally personalized to the receiver. As far as accessories go, you can’t go wrong with a piece of jewelry that comes with a little something special, such as a birthstone. Yes, that astrological-pride fashion statement from childhood is back like it never left.
There’s no shortage of birthstone options on the market, and nowadays, they’re tailored to a variety of aesthetics, so you’re bound to find a style fitting for everyone on your gift list. You can even opt for gemstone-embellished pieces that may not be explicitly labeled as a “birthstone” piece, but still fit the bill (for example, any citrine stone necklace for a November baby works just the same). There’s even a current boom in multi-stone options, allowing you to add more than one birthstone to a jewelry piece, which makes for a great gift for anyone who wants to keep a piece of their loved ones with them at all times.
If you’re scrambling to get holiday shopping done, rest assured we’ve made things that much easier for you with the 10 birthstone jewelry options ahead.
01
Kendra Scott Davie 18K Gold Vermeil Pendant Necklace
Start them off with a birthstone necklace they can layer with the rest of their jewels.
02
Tai Birthstone Rock Crystal
This five-stone ring boasts varying shades of each birthstone, and will look dazzling stacked alongside similar band ring styles.
03
Boma Belle Solo Stone Pendant Necklace
A few of the stone options for this style, such as the stones for May and July, come in unique, marbled finishes.
04
Danbury Mint A Dozen Roses Birthstone & Diamond Bracelet
This is a visual representation of just how elegant birthstone jewelry can be.
05
Catherine Weitzman Small Shaker Birthstone Necklace
This floating stone necklace comes with a bohemian vibe your loved ones will enjoy styling over turtlenecks in the winter and floral dresses in the summer.
06
Myka 18k Gold-Plated Silver And Birthstone Name Necklace
A birthstone-accented nameplate offers double the personalization for double the sentiment.
07
BaubleBar Pear Birthstone Necklace
BaubleBar’s birthstone necklace comes with a pear-shaped stone that will never go out of style.
08
Océanne Dainty Birthstone Necklace
It’s not often jewelry designers take the raw gemstone approach to birthstone jewelry, making this a unique option your earthy friends will love.
09
Eve’s Addiction 5 Stone Gold Bezel Set Birthstone Cuff Bracelet
Surprised your loved ones with a gift that will also remind them of their loved ones with this multi-birthstone bracelet.
10
Sterling Forever Sterling Silver Birthstone Studs
The stud earrings they can wear with any and everything.
TOPICS: 2021 Gift Guide