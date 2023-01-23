Beyoncé Spotlights Regional Designers For Epic Dubai Performance

“The name on everybody’s lips Is gonna be *Beyoncé.” By now, we’ve all seen, tweeted/retweeted, group-chatted made Tiktok reaction and green screen videos, and have that “Drunk In Love” outro stuck in our mind — from Beyoncé’s high-octane Dubai performance. Fireworks, splashing water, mesmerizing dancing (courtesy of Lebanese dance troupe The Mayyas), and of course, beautiful ornate costumes. The show read like a high production, residency; an extravaganza. And Bey’s show wardrobe reflected that. Think big, over-the-top, sequined, embellished, flashy, Josephine Baker-esque showgirl meets otherworldly goddess. She looked absolutely breathtaking, and those dazzling Lorraine Schwartz jewels — we honestly aren’t worthy.

For an epic performance of this magnitude, she could have opted for any of her go-to high-profile design besties (see; Olivier, Riccardo, Peter Dundas, etc.) instead, she chose to support emerging brands from the Middle East and Ukraine. S/o to her stylist KJ Moody and his team!

Ahead, take a further look at the designs, from ideated sketches to execution.

ATELIER ZUHRA

Look, one was a striking yellow (almost like a sunset) bustier gown with an exaggerated feathered cape by local Dubai design house Atelier Zuhra. Zuhra is known for its artisanal couture-like approach to design, embellishments, feathers, stones, etc., and for dressing celebs like Naomi Campbell and Nicki Minaj.

NICOLAS JEBRAN

Designed by Lebanese designer Nicolas Jebran, this look just screamed “Queen Of The Night.” Red (signifying confidence/courage), ornate embellishments, and a built-in train — Beyoncé was the goddess-queen of Atlantis the Royal.

FROLOV

Like she sings in “Move,” “Fireworks and Champagne..” the final costume of the night reflected the big bang. As she ascended into the sky, belting that addictive “Drunk In Love” outro and fireworks danced in the sky, you couldn’t help but notice the intention in her look. The pink dress with gold and silver applique mirroring fireworks was designed by Ukrainian designer Ivan Frolov.