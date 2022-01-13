The opening of a new year is the perfect time for reinvention. Cut your hair. Rebrand on social media. Revisit hobbies you’ve neglected. And if getting in the gym (or maintaining your already existing momentum) is anywhere on your list of resolutions, here’s your sign to refresh your workout wardrobe. The most sought after activewear brands are (thankfully) one step ahead of your search, and their lineup of styles for 2022 is already unbelievably good.
If you’re still working from home, you may even find yourself in athleisure more than once before. After all, it’s the perfect alternative to loungewear. Whether at home or in the gym, we can all agree that we want activewear to feel and look just as good as any other outfit, and you won’t have to sacrifice style for function if you know where to look. Cutouts, fun prints, bright or neutral hues, statement mesh panels – You actually can have it all, and the proof is in the pudding. See just what we mean with the seven workout sets ahead.
01
Lapp Illusion Seamless Half Zip
Bring the It-girl favorite illusion print to the gym.
02
Lapp Illusion Seamless Leggings
This print follows your body’s natural curves for an end result you know you’ll feel comfortable wearing.
03
Guess Dixie Active Bra
The elastic cord details at the back of this top are so unique.
04
Guess Dixie Biker Shorts
These color-blocked shorts come with a handy zipper at its backside.
05
Clique Super Support Bra
The key ingredient to your most comfy workout ever.
06
Clique Classic Light Compression Tights
Finally, something for the taller gals. This style caters to anyone 5’9″ and above.
07
Lezat Lana Top
This top incorporates a fun print without being too in-your-face.
08
Lezat Lana Biker Short
Count on a 4-way-stretch and lots of spandex to bring you extra comfort in these.
09
Noire Blanc Lamone Sports Bra
This pale yellow hue will look great on everyone.
10
Noire Blanc Lamone Scrunch Leggings
For a statement on and off the elliptical.
11
What Waist Monsoon Triangle Bralette
Whether for lounging around the house or low-impact workouts, this trendy bralette is hard to pass up.
12
What Waist Monsoon Leggings
These leggings come with the cutest waist cut, and are offered in up to a size 14.
13
Cleo Harper Dusk Bralette
These gold clasps make for a subtle accent you can’t keep your eyes off of.
14
Cleo Harper Soul Legging
Your classic black leggings stash deserves a refresh every once in a while.
