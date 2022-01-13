The opening of a new year is the perfect time for reinvention. Cut your hair. Rebrand on social media. Revisit hobbies you’ve neglected. And if getting in the gym (or maintaining your already existing momentum) is anywhere on your list of resolutions, here’s your sign to refresh your workout wardrobe. The most sought after activewear brands are (thankfully) one step ahead of your search, and their lineup of styles for 2022 is already unbelievably good.

If you’re still working from home, you may even find yourself in athleisure more than once before. After all, it’s the perfect alternative to loungewear. Whether at home or in the gym, we can all agree that we want activewear to feel and look just as good as any other outfit, and you won’t have to sacrifice style for function if you know where to look. Cutouts, fun prints, bright or neutral hues, statement mesh panels – You actually can have it all, and the proof is in the pudding. See just what we mean with the seven workout sets ahead.