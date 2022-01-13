BEST WORK OUT SETS FOR 2022
By Jamila Stewart

The opening of a new year is the perfect time for reinvention. Cut your hair. Rebrand on social media. Revisit hobbies you’ve neglected. And if getting in the gym (or maintaining your already existing momentum) is anywhere on your list of resolutions, here’s your sign to refresh your workout wardrobe. The most sought after activewear brands are (thankfully) one step ahead of your search, and their lineup of styles for 2022 is already unbelievably good.

If you’re still working from home, you may even find yourself in athleisure more than once before. After all, it’s the perfect alternative to loungewear. Whether at home or in the gym, we can all agree that we want activewear to feel and look just as good as any other outfit, and you won’t have to sacrifice style for function if you know where to look. Cutouts, fun prints, bright or neutral hues, statement mesh panels – You actually can have it all, and the proof is in the pudding. See just what we mean with the seven workout sets ahead.

01
Lapp Illusion Seamless Half Zip
Bring the It-girl favorite illusion print to the gym.
available at Lapp $203 Shop Now
02
Lapp Illusion Seamless Leggings
This print follows your body’s natural curves for an end result you know you’ll feel comfortable wearing.
available at Lapp $161 Shop Now
03
Guess Dixie Active Bra
The elastic cord details at the back of this top are so unique.
available at Guess $69 Shop Now
04
Guess Dixie Biker Shorts
These color-blocked shorts come with a handy zipper at its backside.
available at Guess $59 Shop Now
05
Clique Super Support Bra
The key ingredient to your most comfy workout ever.
available at Clique $44 Shop Now
06
Clique Classic Light Compression Tights
Finally, something for the taller gals. This style caters to anyone 5’9″ and above.
available at Clique $64 Shop Now
07
Lezat Lana Top
This top incorporates a fun print without being too in-your-face.
available at Lezat $11, orginally $15 Shop Now
08
Lezat Lana Biker Short
Count on a 4-way-stretch and lots of spandex to bring you extra comfort in these.
available at Lezat $11, originally $15 Shop Now
09
Noire Blanc Lamone Sports Bra
This pale yellow hue will look great on everyone.
available at Noire Blanc $54 Shop Now
10
Noire Blanc Lamone Scrunch Leggings
For a statement on and off the elliptical.
available at Noire Blanc $75 Shop Now
11
What Waist Monsoon Triangle Bralette
Whether for lounging around the house or low-impact workouts, this trendy bralette is hard to pass up.
available at What Wiast $45 Shop Now
12
What Waist Monsoon Leggings
These leggings come with the cutest waist cut, and are offered in up to a size 14.
available at What Waist $80 Shop Now
13
Cleo Harper Dusk Bralette
These gold clasps make for a subtle accent you can’t keep your eyes off of.
available at Cleo Harper $54 Shop Now
14
Cleo Harper Soul Legging
Your classic black leggings stash deserves a refresh every once in a while.
available at Cleo Harper $79 Shop Now

