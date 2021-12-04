Best Winter Jackets
For many of us, winter is in full swing and you’re probably wondering why you waited until the last minute to snag a few staple winter jackets to keep you warm and elevate your seasonal looks.

Brands continue to spice up their outerwear offerings season after season, and the evolution of vegan leather and faux fur, shearling or suede coats has allowed for even more versatility in styling your top layer. The mix of textures, vibrant hues and innovative shapes mean more creativity when pulling together a nuanced look.

Let the low temp dressing commence – here are 10 fashion-girl approved jackets to shop ahead.

01
Ugg Elaina Colorblock Jacket
Three shades of yes! You’ll love this cozy jacket with a pair of faux fur-lined booties.
available at Ugg $148 Shop Now
02
Madewell Corduroy Durmont Quilted Jacket
This kitschy floral corduroy bomber with a matching skirt is feminine perfection.
available at Madewell $168 Shop Now
03
Urban Outfitters En Saison Check Sherpa Jacket
Slip into this tonal checkered piece to embrace the year’s megatrend.
available at Urban Outfitters $179 Shop Now
04
Nasty Gal Leopard Print Vinyl Trench Coat
A classic trench silhouette in an eye-catching leopard print will have everyone doing a double-take.
available at Nasty Gal $69, originally $229 Shop Now
05
Manière De Voir Tacked Sleeve Wool Overcoat
Stacked sleeve details elevate this style from your average wool overcoat.
available at Manière De Voir $185 Shop Now
06
Lattelier Double-Breasted Trench Coat
The perfect coat for a night out doesn’t exi–
available at Lattelier $188, originally $228 Shop Now
07
Abercrombie $ Fitch Oversized Sherpa-Lined Leather Coat
Because we all need a jacket that’s equal parts chic and cozy.
available at Abercrombie & Fitch $200 Shop Now
08
Free People Dolman Quilted Vegan Jacket
Vegan leather meets quilted puffer in this edgy outerwear update, and all we can say is “yes.”
available at Free People $198 Shop Now
09
Babaton Fairbanks Puffer
This hybrid child of a trench and smooth puffer coat belongs at the top of your to-buy list.
available at Aritzia $250 Shop Now
10
H&M Short Puffer Jacket
This puffer jacket brings the widely-loved psychedelic print into the winter.
available at H&M $50 Shop Now

