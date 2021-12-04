For many of us, winter is in full swing and you’re probably wondering why you waited until the last minute to snag a few staple winter jackets to keep you warm and elevate your seasonal looks.
Brands continue to spice up their outerwear offerings season after season, and the evolution of vegan leather and faux fur, shearling or suede coats has allowed for even more versatility in styling your top layer. The mix of textures, vibrant hues and innovative shapes mean more creativity when pulling together a nuanced look.
Let the low temp dressing commence – here are 10 fashion-girl approved jackets to shop ahead.
Ugg Elaina Colorblock Jacket
Three shades of yes! You’ll love this cozy jacket with a pair of faux fur-lined booties.
Madewell Corduroy Durmont Quilted Jacket
This kitschy floral corduroy bomber with a matching skirt is feminine perfection.
Urban Outfitters En Saison Check Sherpa Jacket
Slip into this tonal checkered piece to embrace the year’s megatrend.
Nasty Gal Leopard Print Vinyl Trench Coat
A classic trench silhouette in an eye-catching leopard print will have everyone doing a double-take.
Manière De Voir Tacked Sleeve Wool Overcoat
Stacked sleeve details elevate this style from your average wool overcoat.
Lattelier Double-Breasted Trench Coat
The perfect coat for a night out doesn’t exi–
Abercrombie $ Fitch Oversized Sherpa-Lined Leather Coat
Because we all need a jacket that’s equal parts chic and cozy.
Free People Dolman Quilted Vegan Jacket
Vegan leather meets quilted puffer in this edgy outerwear update, and all we can say is “yes.”
Babaton Fairbanks Puffer
This hybrid child of a trench and smooth puffer coat belongs at the top of your to-buy list.
H&M Short Puffer Jacket
This puffer jacket brings the widely-loved psychedelic print into the winter.