For many of us, winter is in full swing and you’re probably wondering why you waited until the last minute to snag a few staple winter jackets to keep you warm and elevate your seasonal looks.

Brands continue to spice up their outerwear offerings season after season, and the evolution of vegan leather and faux fur, shearling or suede coats has allowed for even more versatility in styling your top layer. The mix of textures, vibrant hues and innovative shapes mean more creativity when pulling together a nuanced look.

Let the low temp dressing commence – here are 10 fashion-girl approved jackets to shop ahead.