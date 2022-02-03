Best Valentine’s Day Dresses
By Jamila Stewart

Valentine’s Day has long given us excuses to indulge in full boxes of candy, chocolate covered strawberries and a couple of glasses of champagne all in one sitting (all things to rejoice, for better or for worse), but perhaps the best thing the day gives us (second only to quality time with loved ones) is an excuse to shop. A night out on Valentine’s Day isn’t just any night out, and one deserves to be dressed as such, right? Even on a non-romantic note, meeting up with your closest friends for a dinner Galentine’s-style and exchanging compliments on each other’s outfits for the night is all part of the fun.

There are no rules to shopping the perfect Valentine’s Day dress, which is the best part. Red, pink, white, black – anything goes, leaving you the opportunity to make your look of the night completely your own. Looking for something low maintenance and comfortable? Opt for a ribbed knit dress. Spending time with the girls and want to serve up your best edgy-chic attire (maybe even a little anti-Valentine’s Day?) Look no further than black leather. Of course, there are updated takes on classic styles as well, such as the quintessential date night satin slip dress. Whatever February 14 has in store for you, you’re bound to find a fitting wardrobe option ahead.

01
Flounce London Long Sleeve Wrap Mini Dress
This dress + sitting pretty with a glass of Rosé = The ultimate Galentine’s Day mood.
available at ASOS $75 Shop Now
02
ASOS Halter Cowl Ruched Midi Dress
We can just see the dinner night photos to come of this dress already.
available at ASOS $16, originally $26 Shop Now
03
Beginning Boutique Marienne White Mini Dress
Channeling angelic vibes for the night.
available at Beginning Boutique $70 Shop Now
04
Boohoo Mesh Thigh Split Strappy Bodycon Midaxi Dress
Strappy heels really make this dress pop.
available at Boohoo $50 Shop Now
05
Edikted Bestie Faux Feather Mini Dress
If “dress to impress’ were a single outfit, it would be this one.
available at Edikted $33, originally $82 Shop Now
06
H&M Satin Wrap-front Dress
This wrap-around style can even transition into the perfect robe when you get home.
available at H&M $60 Shop Now
07
Lioness Nostalgia ’90s Dress
Sure to become a classic.
available at Lioness $58 Shop Now
08
Lulus Guess Again Halter Neck Asymmetrical Midi Dress
This intricately-designed number comes in fuchsia, too.
available at Nordstrom $58 Shop Now
09
Meshki Cassie Dress
These flirty cut out details are fitting for the occasion.
available at Meshki $95 Shop Now
10
More To Come Natasha Ruffle Midi Dress
Headed for a night of dancing? This ruffle slit will look amazing in motion.
available at Revolve $88 Shop Now
11
SNDYS Luciana Dress
Seal the deal with a statement handbag to match.
available at Revolve $61 Shop Now
12
Superdown Rosalind Mini Dress
Superdown has mastered the art of an awe-inspiring, yet affordable piece.
available at Revolve $72 Shop Now
13
Tiger Mist Samira Dress
This color-blocked design offers up the quintessential Valentine’s Day dress with a twist.
available at Tiger Mist $25, originally $50 Shop Now
14
Tiger Mist Cayenne Maxi Dress
This non-traditional option is still every bit of glam.
available at Tiger Mist $80 Shop Now
15
WAYF Elvira Midi Dress
There’s something effortlessly eye-catching about a tone on tone animal print.
available at WAYF $48, originally $69 Shop Now
16
Tobi Listen To Me Satin Cowl Neck Adjustable Ruched Dress
You don’t see this shade of pink often, so this is a must-grab.
available at Tobi $40, originally $100 Shop Now
17
Zara Ribbed Knits
This dress is a lesson in how to remain comfy and turn heads at the same time.
available at Zara $46 Shop Now

