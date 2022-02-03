Valentine’s Day has long given us excuses to indulge in full boxes of candy, chocolate covered strawberries and a couple of glasses of champagne all in one sitting (all things to rejoice, for better or for worse), but perhaps the best thing the day gives us (second only to quality time with loved ones) is an excuse to shop. A night out on Valentine’s Day isn’t just any night out, and one deserves to be dressed as such, right? Even on a non-romantic note, meeting up with your closest friends for a dinner Galentine’s-style and exchanging compliments on each other’s outfits for the night is all part of the fun.

There are no rules to shopping the perfect Valentine’s Day dress, which is the best part. Red, pink, white, black – anything goes, leaving you the opportunity to make your look of the night completely your own. Looking for something low maintenance and comfortable? Opt for a ribbed knit dress. Spending time with the girls and want to serve up your best edgy-chic attire (maybe even a little anti-Valentine’s Day?) Look no further than black leather. Of course, there are updated takes on classic styles as well, such as the quintessential date night satin slip dress. Whatever February 14 has in store for you, you’re bound to find a fitting wardrobe option ahead.