Valentine’s Day has long given us excuses to indulge in full boxes of candy, chocolate covered strawberries and a couple of glasses of champagne all in one sitting (all things to rejoice, for better or for worse), but perhaps the best thing the day gives us (second only to quality time with loved ones) is an excuse to shop. A night out on Valentine’s Day isn’t just any night out, and one deserves to be dressed as such, right? Even on a non-romantic note, meeting up with your closest friends for a dinner Galentine’s-style and exchanging compliments on each other’s outfits for the night is all part of the fun.
There are no rules to shopping the perfect Valentine’s Day dress, which is the best part. Red, pink, white, black – anything goes, leaving you the opportunity to make your look of the night completely your own. Looking for something low maintenance and comfortable? Opt for a ribbed knit dress. Spending time with the girls and want to serve up your best edgy-chic attire (maybe even a little anti-Valentine’s Day?) Look no further than black leather. Of course, there are updated takes on classic styles as well, such as the quintessential date night satin slip dress. Whatever February 14 has in store for you, you’re bound to find a fitting wardrobe option ahead.
01
Flounce London Long Sleeve Wrap Mini Dress
This dress + sitting pretty with a glass of Rosé = The ultimate Galentine’s Day mood.
02
ASOS Halter Cowl Ruched Midi Dress
We can just see the dinner night photos to come of this dress already.
03
Beginning Boutique Marienne White Mini Dress
Channeling angelic vibes for the night.
04
Boohoo Mesh Thigh Split Strappy Bodycon Midaxi Dress
Strappy heels really make this dress pop.
05
Edikted Bestie Faux Feather Mini Dress
If “dress to impress’ were a single outfit, it would be this one.
06
H&M Satin Wrap-front Dress
This wrap-around style can even transition into the perfect robe when you get home.
07
Lioness Nostalgia ’90s Dress
Sure to become a classic.
08
Lulus Guess Again Halter Neck Asymmetrical Midi Dress
This intricately-designed number comes in fuchsia, too.
09
Meshki Cassie Dress
These flirty cut out details are fitting for the occasion.
10
More To Come Natasha Ruffle Midi Dress
Headed for a night of dancing? This ruffle slit will look amazing in motion.
11
SNDYS Luciana Dress
Seal the deal with a statement handbag to match.
12
Superdown Rosalind Mini Dress
Superdown has mastered the art of an awe-inspiring, yet affordable piece.
13
Tiger Mist Samira Dress
This color-blocked design offers up the quintessential Valentine’s Day dress with a twist.
14
Tiger Mist Cayenne Maxi Dress
This non-traditional option is still every bit of glam.
15
WAYF Elvira Midi Dress
There’s something effortlessly eye-catching about a tone on tone animal print.
16
Tobi Listen To Me Satin Cowl Neck Adjustable Ruched Dress
You don’t see this shade of pink often, so this is a must-grab.
17
Zara Ribbed Knits
This dress is a lesson in how to remain comfy and turn heads at the same time.
TOPICS: valentine’s day