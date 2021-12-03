As the temperature continues to drop, you’ll surely find yourself wanting to slip into something warm and cozy that isn’t sweats or leggings. The crème de la crème of the fall and winter, in that case? A knit dress. Coming in a variety of yarns, patterns, and silhouettes the style has quickly become a must-have for any fall to winter closet update.
We know you need options because a sweater dress, like you, has many lives. You’ll need one that can handle business in the office (IRL or virtual), happy hour with the girls, all the way through to date night. As of late, they’ve even become a way to effortlessly dress up for something as simple as errands.
Ahead, we’ve rounded up 11 of the best sweater dresses on the market right now. From anti-fall bright colors (if that’s your thing), to the classic LBD, each option is ready to seize any moment.
01
Andreeva Multicolor Dress With Handmade Knit Details
For a look rooted in fun, try a knit dress with fuzzy trim details.
02
ASTR Alora Cutout Sweater Midi Dress
Cut-out details ruled the summer and they’re still going strong.
03
Babaton Sculpt Knit Criss Cross Dress
Bring this halter neck into the cool weather with a pair of tights and knee-high booties.
04
Everlane Cashmere Polo Dress
Opt for this casual polo dress for an on-trend collegiate vibe.
05
Fashion To Figure Devyn Knit Midi Dress
This easy neutral base will allow you to stack on statement details such as a checkered trench or tall snake print boots.
06
Free People Sienna Wrap Dress
A classic wrap dress is a no-fail, and this punchy yellow hue offers a fresh take on the timeless piece.
07
Hanifa Olivia Maxi Dress
This is how to wear neon in the winter.
08
Musier Paris Lida Dress
Behold, the ultimate neckline to the ultimate knit midi dress you didn’t know you needed.
09
Saylor Lilley Mini Dress
With crystal fringe details, this mini is primed for anything from a holiday party to a fine dining date night.
10
Staud Shoko Sweater Midi Dress
This color-block contrast deserves an automatic *add-to-cart*.
11
Zara Jacquard Knit Dress
Here you have it – the statement print waiting to shake things up.