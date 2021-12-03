As the temperature continues to drop, you’ll surely find yourself wanting to slip into something warm and cozy that isn’t sweats or leggings. The crème de la crème of the fall and winter, in that case? A knit dress. Coming in a variety of yarns, patterns, and silhouettes the style has quickly become a must-have for any fall to winter closet update.

We know you need options because a sweater dress, like you, has many lives. You’ll need one that can handle business in the office (IRL or virtual), happy hour with the girls, all the way through to date night. As of late, they’ve even become a way to effortlessly dress up for something as simple as errands.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up 11 of the best sweater dresses on the market right now. From anti-fall bright colors (if that’s your thing), to the classic LBD, each option is ready to seize any moment.