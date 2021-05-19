Juneteenth is a month away and it’s time to grab to the perfect merchandise to celebrate the historic day. As we emerge from the post-pandemic challenges of late mail and delayed packages, its never too early to get ahead of the process to ensure you have just what you need to celebrate.

Juneteenth signifies a special win in 1865. Two years after the Emancipation Proclamation, our ancestors were informed of the abolishment of slavery marking the ending of slavery for all of our people. These Juneteenth selects serve not only as fashion statements but as notices to the world that we are well adapted and educated on the history of the United States of America.

If you’re looking for a way to celebrate this special day, the search is over—shop our favorite selects below.