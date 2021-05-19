Best Juneteenth Merchandise For Next Month’s Celebration
By Blake Newby & Nandi Howard ·

Juneteenth is a month away and it’s time to grab to the perfect merchandise to celebrate the historic day. As we emerge from the post-pandemic challenges of late mail and delayed packages, its never too early to get ahead of the process to ensure you have just what you need to celebrate.

Juneteenth signifies a special win in 1865. Two years after the Emancipation Proclamation, our ancestors were informed of the abolishment of slavery marking the ending of slavery for all of our people. These Juneteenth selects serve not only as fashion statements but as notices to the world that we are well adapted and educated on the history of the United States of America.

If you’re looking for a way to celebrate this special day, the search is over—shop our favorite selects below.

01
Camp Bracelets – The Outrage
Shop Now
02
I Am Black Woman Beautiful Magic Intelligent 3D Pocket Dress
Shop Now
03
Juneteenth Freedom Day Freeish Shirt – Unisex T Shirt
Shop Now
Loading the player...
04
Africa Shaped Bag
Shop Now
05
Juneteenth History 1865 T-Shirt
Shop Now
06
SHARE: Black Lives Matter Long Sleeve T-Shirt
Shop Now
07
Original Because of Them We Can T-Shirt
Shop Now
08
Juneteenth Watch
Shop Now
09
Juneteenth Graphic Tee 1865
Shop Now
10
Black Lives Matter Fist Necklace
Shop Now

TOPICS: 