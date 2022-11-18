The Best Fashion Releases This Week

One thing that will never get old is when your favorite brand decides to drop some must-haves. Over the past week, gems have been released, and it would be neglectful on our part not to let you know. As shopping addicts, ourselves, perusing the internet for new finds makes us a bit of an expert at this point. With fashion constantly coming up with new ideas and playing with classic silhouettes, keeping up with new releases can be hard as product continuously hits the market. That’s why look around, so you don’t have to.
What brings most people to their happy place (especially shopaholics) is receiving a package in the mail filled with the newest and hottest fashion pieces out. Whether it’s new clothes, jewelry, or shoes, these brands always understand the assignment. If you’re on the hunt for some new things to add to your wardrobe or want to treat yourself, check out these new releases and hurry to check out before they’re gone.
01
Brother Vellies
Ever since Jodi Turner wore those boots in Queen and Slim, Brother Vellies has been dropping more designs that are Beyonce-worthy. If you think cow print is out, please reconsider when you look at these boots.
Another collab that did not disappoint. This is the second time that Uniqlo and Marni have joined forces, and they came back even harder with gorgeous cardigans, satin scarfs, and knitwear in signature Marni stripes.
GANNI’s shapes and inclusive sizing make it so easy to add any new arrival to the cart. This hot pink wool blazer plays with the classic silhouette of a business jacket for the woman who likes to take fashion risks.
Everyone loves a collaboration, especially when streetwear and luxury intersect. Dries Van Noten and Stussy’s capsule collection is one that every fashion boyfriend is probably on the lookout for. The campaign features printed denim and playful suits that you could definitely borrow from the boyfriend’s cart.
Remember the pre-eminent ESR tote bag that went viral? They’re back…and they’re available in leather and in so many colors. There’s no doubt that these will sell out soon. If you’ve been wanting one since its viral moment, we highly suggest completing our purchase.