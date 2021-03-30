For the 13th year in a row, ESSENCE celebrated the Black women who are trendsetters in all things TV and film with our annual ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood extravaganza. Per usual, all of your favorite A-listers hit the carpet in bright colors, beautiful hairstyles and breathtakingly bold beauty looks.

From our host, Terrence J, in a salmon-colored suit, honoree Melina Matsoukas rocking a lime-green, avante-garde ensemble, to Billy Porter sporting a sleek black and white suit, there was certainly no shortage of jaw-dropping glam on this carpet.

Check out the best fashion moments from the 2020 ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Luncheon below.