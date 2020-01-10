The Best Dressed Black Creatives This Week

With a new year in full swing, so are style trends and 2020 designs. The Pitti Uomo menswear tradeshow currently taking place in Florence, Italy kicks off a fashion week frenzy with Men’s Fashion Week in Paris to follow.

For creatives, this means a whirlwind of events and travels that all rely on giving a look at each stop. This week, cold temperatures are only rising so we caught some winter essentials while scrolling down our feed like puffer jackets, dark hues, and hats.

Let’s be honest, Instagram can serve as the best place to find your next outfit. There is nothing wrong with grabbing a little inspiration from the internet and these creatives brought the best style this week.

01 @the_real_chi
02 @s4de_u
03 @rayan.xasan
04 @alicejoythomas
05 @olomidedidi
06 @jiteagege
07 @myepiphany
08 @nattybrat
09 @maliibumiitch
10 @diamondkwhite

