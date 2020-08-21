The Best Dressed Black Creatives On Instagram This Week

Fall is slowly creeping upon us which means for some, there’s only a few more weeks to sport your summer pieces before cooler temps start sweeping in. While this season was unpredictable in the beginning, creatives started quickly adapting to the “new normal” post pandemic, and managed to still have a best dressed summer.

This week, we caught some of our favorite style pages on Instagram letting their arms, legs, and mid-drift breathe with a nod to 90s styles like jerseys and silk two pieces. Let’s be honest, Instagram can serve as the best place to find your next outfit. There is nothing wrong with grabbing a little inspiration from the internet and these creatives brought the best style this week.