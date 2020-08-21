The Best Dressed Black Creatives On Instagram This Week

Fall is slowly creeping upon us which means for some, there’s only a few more weeks to sport your summer pieces before cooler temps start sweeping in. While this season was unpredictable in the beginning, creatives started quickly adapting to the “new normal” post pandemic, and managed to still have a best dressed summer.
This week, we caught some of our favorite style pages on Instagram letting their arms, legs, and mid-drift breathe with a nod to 90s styles like jerseys and silk two pieces. Let’s be honest, Instagram can serve as the best place to find your next outfit. There is nothing wrong with grabbing a little inspiration from the internet and these creatives brought the best style this week.
01
@corinchristiann
02
@amoursteph
03
@rodneycarsonjr
04
@talijahmoet
05
@brimax__
06
@tulieyaito
07
@nidesspade
08
@mikariajanae
09
@ thatsso.lee
10
@dtrill_
11
@nlswolf
12
@_legendlcxx
13
@milliondollarbri
14
@carlosdharrisjr
15
@yarelisdenise
16
@brandonnst.regis
17
@alaia.ryan
18
@sylverhoneyofficial
19
@alexischantellej
20
@rickeythompson