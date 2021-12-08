New York Times Best-selling author and chef, Ayesha Curry, has already planned what she will be wearing for the holidays. Let’s just say for her, it is all about comfort. “For Thanksgiving, I kept things very low-key so I chose the striped cardigan from my collection,” she shares with ESSENCE exclusively. “It’s cozy and forgiving, which makes it a comfortable piece that also looks super chic and polished.”

On November 1st, the mom-of-three refreshed her collaboration with JustFab in time for the holiday festivities with comfy, chic, and feminine items all rolled into one amazing fashion collection.

“JustFab allows you to stay on-trend without breaking the bank. You can get high-quality shoes without the high-quality price tag,” Curry says about The Return to Fabulous Collection. “The VIP Membership allows you to stay on top of the trends and hone in on your personal sense of style.”

The collection features runway-inspired Fall/Winter styles that Curry selected for everyday women who crave high style without sacrificing comfort.

“I think comfort is important for everyone!” Curry says with great enthusiasm. “But yes, as a mom it’s something I definitely prioritize. On a typical day, I’m going straight from the office to the kids after school activities, and there is rarely time for an outfit change,” she adds. “I have to be able to get through my entire day without anything slowing me down.”

The trendy yet practical Return Of Fabulous Fashion collection has something for everyone, whether it’s strong, sexy, or cozy—all while boasting a fabulously low price tag.

Loading the player...

While the theme of the collection represents Curry’s personal style, she does admit that she has a favorite piece. “Right now, it’s the faux leather trench coats,” she reveals. “I bounce between the rich brown color and the off-white. They’re super comfy and elevate whatever I’m wearing.”

Curry also shared a few of her fashion suggestions for wearing some of the items from the collection when you’re a busy mom-on-the-go. “Sometimes it’s easiest to just focus on one statement piece and then stick to the basics,” she tells us. “It is usually a trouser style pants or jeans, a more fitted shirt and then something baggy over the top like an oversized sweater or jacket. You can dress it up with a boot, dress it down with loafers or sneakers.”

As for her fashion resolutions for the new year, Curry insists it starts with a chunky heel. “For the past few years, work attire has been all about the waist up with everything happening over video conference,” she says. “I think my resolution for the new year will be about embracing shoes again. I’ve always been a fan of chunky soles, but especially right now with the 90’s fashion revival. I’m basically living out all of my Spice Girls fantasies.”

Who isn’t? Shop the collection at JustFab.com.

* Interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.