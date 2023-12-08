Ava DuVernay, Fantasia, Kendrick Lamar, And More Stun In Black-Owned Brands

Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

Celebrities including director Ava DuVernary and rapper Kendrick Lamar have been rocking Black-owned brands on the red carpet and on world stages. When a celebrity puts on a Black-owned brand it changes so much for the brand. More stylist pulls for editorials could happen, and more purchasing from consumers could happen—that’s why a celebrity choosing to support a Black-owned brand is refreshing. DuVernay was seen on the red carpet of The Wrap’s Power Women’s Summit in Diotima leather trousers from their Paris Fall 2023 runway show. Recently Kendrick Lamar was performing in Rwanda at the first-ever Afrika festival wearing a full Wales Bonner ensemble consisting of a hand-embroidered blazer and trousers with a necklace and hand-painted beaded brooch with pearls and crystals.

In Los Angeles for the world premiere of “The Color Purple” film adaptation, Fantasia donned a custom Sergio Hudson look. The black and white polka-dotted blazer and skirt were styled with sheer gloves and striking jewelry. Her outfit exuded a ‘20s feel.

Artist Kojey Radical hosted the 2023 British Fashion Awards in a full Bianca Saunders tan suit with beautiful pleating at the trousers and a meticulously tailored fit on the blazer. Kojey wore white shoes to finish off the look.

If you want to see these full looks of Black-owned brands on beloved Black celebrities or need inspiration for getting dressed, keep scrolling.

Ava DuVernay Wears Diotima

Director Ava DuVernay has created some of our favorite shows like Queen Sugar and important films like the documentary 13th. DuVernay shined on the red carpet of The Wrap’s Power Women’s Summit wearing Look 30 leather trousers from Diotima’s Paris Fall 2023 runway show. DuVernay also wore a black long-sleeve jersey top and a black blazer with knit cream-colored panels on the sides to add dimension. She finished off the look with a black clutch and pointed-toe heels.

Fantasia Wears Sergio Hudson

At the world premiere of “The Color Purple” remake, singer and actress Fantasia wore a Sergio Hudson black and white polka dot look styled by Daniel Hawkins. The outfit was accessorized with sheer gloves, and stacked necklaces and rings by Simon G Jewelry. The pieces were a dream to look at.

Kendrick Lamar Wears Wales Bonner

An exciting moment to be a Black-owned brand is on stage. Rapper Kendrick Lamar wore a Wales Bonner hand-embroidered André Blazer and Études trousers with the brand’s Story Necklace and Compass Brooch that consisted of hand-painted Ghanaian beads, freshwater pearls, and quartz crystal. Lamar was on stage at the first-ever Afrika Festival in Rwanda rapping and dancing the night away in the prolific designer’s pieces.

Kojey Radical Wears Bianca Saunders

Kojey Radical had a few changes of the night at the British Fashion Awards this week in London but, on the red carpet he stepped out in a full Bianca Saunders tan suit. It was tailored to perfection with pleats at the trousers that fell to meet his white shoes perfectly. The blazer’s strong shoulders and slightly oversized fit were details that stood out.