R&B Star Ari Lennox Wears LaQuan Smith For Latest Performance

Getty Images

Ari Lennox graced the stage in a mesmerizing performance, captivating the audience not only with her soulful vocals but also with her stunning fashion choice styled by Jeremy Haynes. The songstress wore a gorgeous orange lace ensemble designed by renowned New York designer LaQuan Smith, and it was a perfect match for her electrifying presence.

LaQuan Smith’s signature style shone through, as the outfit featured sleek lines, intricate lace details that accentuated Lennox’s curves in all the right places. The choice of a rich orange complemented her skin tone beautifully, creating a visual that accentuated her stage presence.

She kept her hair in a simple high bun to keep all eyes on her outfit and went with a pair of big hoops to tie her look together. Her shoes, a strappy gold heel by Gianvitto Rossi helped keep the warm tones in tact. The lace bodice in her bodysuit and lace cover-up could be mistaken for a dress from far away but the styling that Haynes pulled off was incredible.

Lennox gave us “Shea Butter Baby” personified in this look and we can’t wait to see more of what she has in store for us. We also hope to see more looks by LaQuan Smith on our favorite singers throughout the rest of the season.