By Jamila Stewart ·

Photo Credit: @ashleyshontell

As unexpected as it may sound, Amazon is the source of some of my best fashion finds. Yes, we all know and love the shopping platform for household trinkets such as blenders and plant vases, but if you have yet to try browsing the platform’s wealth of fashionable clothes, it’s about time to hop on board. With a laundry list of small shop owners that operate on its website combined with Amazon’s own in-house brands, the retailer offers up just about anything you can be searching for, with a sea of items sitting at less than even $75.

One of my favorite times to go on a shopping spree is right as we’re nearing the close of a season, to get a head start on curating a rotation of clothes for the months ahead, and Amazon just feels fitting for a pre-Spring dive. Its selection is ripe with transitional styles such as lightweight knits, along with styles to easily build on top of such as tank tops and tube tops – all of which I’m ready to add to my cart ASAP. If you’re in the market for a few new styles that won’t put pressure on your bank account, then just keep scrolling ahead.

01
Mangopop Square Neck Long Sleeve Top
I’m a sucker for square-shaped necklines.
available at Amazon $23 Shop Now
02
Sangtree Fishtail Midi Knit Skirt
This is the skirt of my dreams, and I’ll be pairing it with tall boots and a long sleeve crop top.
available at Amazon $36 Shop Now
03
Exlura Puff Sleeve Square Neck Dress
I’ve been waiting for the perfect babydoll dress to come along, and here it is.
available at Amazon $38, originally $46 Shop Now
04
CMZ2005 Button Down Long Sleeve Cardigan
Absolutely in love with these sleeves.
available at Amazon $47 Shop Now
05
Tagoo Ponte Dress Pants
Sure to be the comfiest pants ever.
available at Amazon $31 Shop Now
06
Verdusa Round Neck Slim Fitted Ribbed Tank Crop Top
Not a want, but a need.
available at Amazon $16 Shop Now
07
SweatyRocks High Waist Knot Side Wrap Faux Leather Midi Skirt
Do I even have to explain why I love this?
available at Amazon $40, originally $46 Shop Now
08
Grace Karin High Waist Pencil Pants With Bow-Knot
Getting ready to mix and match these with every top in my closet.
available at Amazon $32 Shop Now
09
Romwe Elegant Cutout Mock Neck Long Sleeve
I can’t wait to style this with black leather pants.
available at Amazon $20 Shop Now
10
Floerns Tie Front Long Sleeve Rib Knit Cardigan Crop Top
This, with a pair of straight-leg jeans. You’re welcome.
available at Amazon $27 Shop Now
11
Mangopop Faux Suede High Waist Skirt
This will be so cute with tights and a beret.
available at Amazon $21 Shop Now
12
Tanbaby Bodycon Sheer Mesh Top
I’ve recently discovered that these kinds of tops look so good under blazers.
available at Amazon $14, originally $19 Shop Now
13
Cowasto Ribbed Knit Pants
I could (and will) live in these.
available at Amazon $35 Shop Now
14
MakeMeChic Strapless Ribbed Knit Tube Top Sweater With Bolero Shrug Cardigan
I have to make this mine ASAP.
available at Amazon $34 Shop Now
15
Guyueqiqin High Waisted Baggy Jogger Pants
Something about these give me Rihanna vibes.
available at Amazon $28 Shop Now

