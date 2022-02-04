Photo Credit: @ashleyshontell

As unexpected as it may sound, Amazon is the source of some of my best fashion finds. Yes, we all know and love the shopping platform for household trinkets such as blenders and plant vases, but if you have yet to try browsing the platform’s wealth of fashionable clothes, it’s about time to hop on board. With a laundry list of small shop owners that operate on its website combined with Amazon’s own in-house brands, the retailer offers up just about anything you can be searching for, with a sea of items sitting at less than even $75.

One of my favorite times to go on a shopping spree is right as we’re nearing the close of a season, to get a head start on curating a rotation of clothes for the months ahead, and Amazon just feels fitting for a pre-Spring dive. Its selection is ripe with transitional styles such as lightweight knits, along with styles to easily build on top of such as tank tops and tube tops – all of which I’m ready to add to my cart ASAP. If you’re in the market for a few new styles that won’t put pressure on your bank account, then just keep scrolling ahead.