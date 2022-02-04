Photo Credit: @ashleyshontell
As unexpected as it may sound, Amazon is the source of some of my best fashion finds. Yes, we all know and love the shopping platform for household trinkets such as blenders and plant vases, but if you have yet to try browsing the platform’s wealth of fashionable clothes, it’s about time to hop on board. With a laundry list of small shop owners that operate on its website combined with Amazon’s own in-house brands, the retailer offers up just about anything you can be searching for, with a sea of items sitting at less than even $75.
One of my favorite times to go on a shopping spree is right as we’re nearing the close of a season, to get a head start on curating a rotation of clothes for the months ahead, and Amazon just feels fitting for a pre-Spring dive. Its selection is ripe with transitional styles such as lightweight knits, along with styles to easily build on top of such as tank tops and tube tops – all of which I’m ready to add to my cart ASAP. If you’re in the market for a few new styles that won’t put pressure on your bank account, then just keep scrolling ahead.
01
Mangopop Square Neck Long Sleeve Top
I’m a sucker for square-shaped necklines.
02
Sangtree Fishtail Midi Knit Skirt
This is the skirt of my dreams, and I’ll be pairing it with tall boots and a long sleeve crop top.
03
Exlura Puff Sleeve Square Neck Dress
I’ve been waiting for the perfect babydoll dress to come along, and here it is.
04
CMZ2005 Button Down Long Sleeve Cardigan
Absolutely in love with these sleeves.
05
Tagoo Ponte Dress Pants
Sure to be the comfiest pants ever.
06
Verdusa Round Neck Slim Fitted Ribbed Tank Crop Top
Not a want, but a need.
07
SweatyRocks High Waist Knot Side Wrap Faux Leather Midi Skirt
Do I even have to explain why I love this?
08
Grace Karin High Waist Pencil Pants With Bow-Knot
Getting ready to mix and match these with every top in my closet.
09
Romwe Elegant Cutout Mock Neck Long Sleeve
I can’t wait to style this with black leather pants.
10
Floerns Tie Front Long Sleeve Rib Knit Cardigan Crop Top
This, with a pair of straight-leg jeans. You’re welcome.
11
Mangopop Faux Suede High Waist Skirt
This will be so cute with tights and a beret.
12
Tanbaby Bodycon Sheer Mesh Top
I’ve recently discovered that these kinds of tops look so good under blazers.
13
Cowasto Ribbed Knit Pants
I could (and will) live in these.
14
MakeMeChic Strapless Ribbed Knit Tube Top Sweater With Bolero Shrug Cardigan
I have to make this mine ASAP.
15
Guyueqiqin High Waisted Baggy Jogger Pants
Something about these give me Rihanna vibes.
TOPICS: Amazon fashion