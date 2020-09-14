All The Black Designers Who Took Home A CFDA 2020 Win

Today, the Council of Fashion Designers of America announced the winners of its award show. After Black designers left last years awards empty handed, this year, 3 Black designers took home awards out of the 6 categories. The CFDA is arguably one of the biggest fashion awards a curator can win and is usually held every June in New York City. Due to COVID-19, the event was postponed and eventually cancelled moving the announcement to today, correlating with the start of NYFW.

Winners included; American Menswear Designer of the Year Kerby Jean-Raymond for Pyer Moss, American Accessories Designer of the Year: Telfar Clemens for Telfar, and American Emerging Designer of the Year: Christopher John Rogers. Each this year, have shown their outstanding craftsmanship and keen eye for detail and design. Raymond utilizing his activism beyond fashion, Clemems curating a Shopping Bag that has reached cult success, and Rogers, being only 26 curating breathtaking avant-garde color blocking selects.

Check out the full list below.

American Womenswear Designer of the Year: Gabriela Hearst

American Menswear Designer of the Year: Kerby Jean-Raymond for Pyer Moss

American Accessories Designer of the Year: Telfar Clemens for Telfar

International Women’s Designer of the Year: Pierpaolo Piccioli for Valentino

American Emerging Designer of the Year: Christopher John Rogers

International Men’s Designer of the Year: Kim Jones for Dior