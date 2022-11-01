Alicia Keys & Athleta Team Up Again For Holiday Collection

Athleta

One of the best fashion moments to debut or officialize in 2020 was athleisure. In other words, the seamless combination of cozy workout gear elevated to flexible basics. As we enter the holiday season from stuffed Thanksgiving dinners to annual Christmas errands, Alicia Keys and Athleta have teamed up again for a holiday collection that’ll quickly become your favorite go-to essentials.

With the latest news of her upcoming Christmas album Santa Baby debuting November 4, it’s safe to say Keys is getting into the holiday spirit. Opposite the vivid spring collection released earlier in the year, the latest batch from the creative duo pivots to a more ornate look with ample versatility to get shoppers into the festive mood.

“It’s such a beautiful time. It’s time to create memories, make meaning, and be with the people you love and all the good things,” Keys tells ESSENCE. “I wanted to create the comfort that goes along with that. What you wear influences how you feel, and there is something for everyone in the collection.”

The Holiday Collection dives into a classic autumnal color palette. The nine-piece assemblage is a graceful mix of dark maroon, chantilly cream, foliage orange, and tropical red. It features a split sleeve bodysuit, a midi cut tunic, two wide-leg pants in cashmere, and Athleta’s unique Sculptek Light stretch fabric, as well as an oversized fleece jacket. The collection also features a stately jumpsuit and super sublime velvet puffer, partly inspired by New York’s chilly winters, also Keys hometown. “You know, you must have a good coat in New York. Those coats were inspired by the New York weather and the New York swag with which I was born and raised,” says Keys.

The campaign features Keys and her closest friends as they pose in the flexible garb while celebrating each other, especially around the joyous season. Keys says being surrounded by loved ones during the most wonderful time of the year influenced the collection, even letting us into how she celebrates her circle.

“We do these kinds of girls’ days, like a sound bath, or aerial yoga, or massages. I never had a shoot with all of my friends like this. So the whole campaign is about celebrating your circle, and that’s why I wanted to bring my besties into the mix.” She went on, “Cherishing these unique relationships in your life feeds you and your soul, and that’s the point. Women design this collection for women, and we wanted to inspire everybody who connects with it.”

Athleta

As a mom, musician, and business owner, Keys identified what designs could effortlessly fit into the busy lifestyles of women on the go. Each garment of the capsule is stand-alone, perfect for special gatherings, officewear, and even a day with the kids. Starting at $89, the latest assortment offers inclusive sizing, ranging from XXS to 3XL, which only needs a few accessories to polish the looks.

“You don’t feel like you have to sacrifice because you’re rushing or picking your kids up from school or wanting to get a workout in. These pieces flow from place to place. For the busy moms and women out there who want to look great but don’t want to overthink, it’s perfect. That’s why we tailored it perfectly for the holidays, so when you’re with the ones you love, you can walk down the stairs and look great.”

The Holiday Collection is available in-store and online exclusively at Athleta.