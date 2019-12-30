Hit The Gym In Style With Fierce Fitness Gear Under $50
By Dominique Hobdy ·

Oh hey, Queen! We know that as this month and decade winds down you’re thinking ahead about how you can live your best, healthiest life.

As you revamp your fitness routine and make new commitments to yourself, it’s only right to make sure that your fitness gear is up to par without breaking the bank.

With this in mind, we turned to Walmart for affordable and super cute fitness gear that’ll help you look good while you’re working on feeling your best inside and out.

Shop below!

01
HDE Women's High Waist Yoga Pants Athletic Leggings with Smartphone Pocket, $16.99-$18.99
available at Walmart $16.99-$18.99 Shop Now
02
Athletic Works Women's Core Active Dri-Works Bike Short, $7.96
available at Walmart $7.96 Shop Now
03
Avia Women's Athleisure French Terry Camo Print Hoodie, $14.96
available at Walmart $14.96 Shop Now
04
Women's Athleisure French Terry Camo Print Sweatpants, $13.96
available at Walmart $13.96 Shop Now
05
Womens Comfort Front Close Sport Bra with Mesh Straps, $10
available at Walmart $10 Shop Now
06
Athletic Works Women's Athleisure Velour Hoodie, $9.96
available at Walmart $9.96 Shop Now
07
Athletic Works Women’s Athleisure Velour Sweatpants, $9.96
available at Walmart $9.96 Shop Now
08
Womens Seamless Pullover Bra with Built-In Cups, $9.50-$13.30
available at Walmart $9.50-$13.30 Shop Now
09
Ma Croix Womens Premium French Terry Pullover Wrinkle Resistant Hoodie, $14.99-$16.49
Grab the pants here!
available at Walmart $14.99-$16.49 Shop Now
10
Avia Women's Active Performance Short Sleeve Crewneck T-Shirt 2-Pack Bundle, $15.92
available at Walmart $15.92 Shop Now
11
Athletic Works Women's Athleisure Track Jacket, $18.96
Grab the pants here!
available at Walmart $18.96 Shop Now
12
Avia Women's Athleisure Tape Side Pullover Crewneck Sweatshirt, $16.96
available at Walmart $16.96 Shop Now
13
Avia Women's Active Performance Bright Side Stripe Leggings, $
available at Walmart $16.96 Shop Now
14
Como Blu Women's Athleisure Long Sleeve Raglan Top, $5
available at Walmart $5 Shop Now
15
Athletic Works Women's Active Camo Print Leggings, $14.96
available at Walmart $14.96 Shop Now
16
DANSKIN Women's Respect Slip On Sneaker, $18.99
available at Walmart $18.99 Shop Now
17
Avia Women’s Asym Strap Athletic Shoe, $9.00-$12.15
available at Walmart $9.00-$12.15 Shop Now
18
Womens Athletic Works Braced Shoe, $13.55
available at Walmart Shop Now
