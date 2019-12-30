Hit The Gym In Style With Fierce Fitness Gear Under $50

Oh hey, Queen! We know that as this month and decade winds down you’re thinking ahead about how you can live your best, healthiest life.
As you revamp your fitness routine and make new commitments to yourself, it’s only right to make sure that your fitness gear is up to par without breaking the bank.
With this in mind, we turned to Walmart for affordable and super cute fitness gear that’ll help you look good while you’re working on feeling your best inside and out.
Shop below!
01
HDE Women's High Waist Yoga Pants Athletic Leggings with Smartphone Pocket, $16.99-$18.99
02
Athletic Works Women's Core Active Dri-Works Bike Short, $7.96
03
Avia Women's Athleisure French Terry Camo Print Hoodie, $14.96
04
Women's Athleisure French Terry Camo Print Sweatpants, $13.96
05
Womens Comfort Front Close Sport Bra with Mesh Straps, $10
06
Athletic Works Women's Athleisure Velour Hoodie, $9.96
07
Athletic Works Women’s Athleisure Velour Sweatpants, $9.96
08
Womens Seamless Pullover Bra with Built-In Cups, $9.50-$13.30
09
Ma Croix Womens Premium French Terry Pullover Wrinkle Resistant Hoodie, $14.99-$16.49
10
Avia Women's Active Performance Short Sleeve Crewneck T-Shirt 2-Pack Bundle, $15.92
11
Athletic Works Women's Athleisure Track Jacket, $18.96
12
Avia Women's Athleisure Tape Side Pullover Crewneck Sweatshirt, $16.96
13
Avia Women's Active Performance Bright Side Stripe Leggings, $
14
Como Blu Women's Athleisure Long Sleeve Raglan Top, $5
15
Athletic Works Women's Active Camo Print Leggings, $14.96
16
DANSKIN Women's Respect Slip On Sneaker, $18.99
17
Avia Women’s Asym Strap Athletic Shoe, $9.00-$12.15
18
Womens Athletic Works Braced Shoe, $13.55