Get your virtual shopping cart ready for the Converse creative collaboration of the summer season. The brand has officially introduced the latest collection from Converse and Tyler, The Creator, as the five-year partnership continues with a brand-new silhouette – the GLF 2.0. Deemed by the sneaker brand as an “innovative, contemporary take on where the partnership is going,” the new GOLF le FLEUR* is an illustration of the evolution between the multi-hyphenated creative and Converse itself.

“Even before the debut of our partnership in 2017, we have always connected with Tyler’s dynamic spirit. Since then, we have created over 40 designs together – pushing the boundaries with our collaborations and energizing our classics,” explained Matt Sleep, Converse’s Director of Design, Energy Footwear, to ESSENCE.

“Now for GLF 2.0, we took inspiration from our past work to fuel the creation of the new silhouette. It reflects everything we’ve accomplished together with an innovative, contemporary take on where the partnership is going.”

The collaboration between Converse and the “WUSYANAME” artist started nearly five years ago in 2017, which kicked off with the release of the original GLF silhouette featuring a suede outline with the signature GOLF le FLEUR* flower motif and vibrant colors. Fast forward to 2022, the GLF 2.0 silhouette pulls inspiration from the original all-suede GLF design as well as previous Converse icons and early 2000s Japanese streetwear while blending together an “old-school, folk aesthetic with innovative and contemporary construction.”

Available in the Oil Green/Bison and Curry/Copper Tan colorways, the GLF 2.0 features the signature GOLF le FLEUR* hues and rather than the flower motif, features instead the bold color blocking that makes the shoe what it is. The GLF 2.0 also features a remixed Converse logo license plate; fluid, distorted lines; vivid outsoles; and canvas construction with suede overlays.

The Converse x GLF 2.0 will be available in a limited global release at Converse.com and GOLF le FLEUR* on June 9 for $110.