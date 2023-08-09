A Maternity Line By Savage X Fenty Has Officially Arrived

Savage X Fenty

Baby RZA makes his model debut in the Savage X Maternity campaign launch today. The 1-year-old is in the hands of the coolest mom alive, Rihanna.

The stylish singer makes her Fenty empire a family affair with this maternity capsule collection. In some campaign photos, she’s seen breastfeeding her happy baby—this stunning campaign pushes boundaries for what it means to be sexy and a mother.

The Rihanna effect, as we like to call it, has made “maternity clothing” cool. She accentuates her belly, rather than shame away from it, with various looks on her outings. She’s effortless in her style, even when she’s pregnant.

Savage X Fenty

“The new maternity capsule is about bringing that confidence and comfort to moms at every stage of their journeys. I want to remind people that you can still channel sexiness and feel good while being a parent,” said Rihanna.

Cult favorite styles such as the Savage X Cotton, Floral Lace, and Savage Not Sorry are reimagined as maternity styles in sizes XS to 4X and pricing ranges from $35 to $60. These pieces have functional features such as a full nursing sling, easy nursing clasps that slip on and off, adjustable front-facing straps, and a fourth row of bra closures for comfortable adjusting. Rihanna is wearing the Savage X Cotton Maternity Bralette in the campaign to showcase the on-the-go ease of nursing with this collection, and cups on these key pieces are made considering nipple sensitivity for nursing parents.

Savage X Fenty

The latest range features elevated versions of maternity bras with added sensual details like lace trimmings, bold crisscross details, strappy V-necklines, and rose gold accents. Another significant item in this is an oversized tee with a bold message emblazoned: “Make More Babies.”

Shop the collection now on SavageX.com and in select Savage X Fenty retail stores.