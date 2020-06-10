50 Black Creatives In Fashion You Should Know

Photo: Instagram/@shionat
It’s no secret that Black fashion has historically influenced the industry, yet many creatives of color are often left ignored and underfunded. To make it as an established industry insider is a systematic power struggle in which only a few sit at the helm. However, in 2020, Black creatives are more powerful than ever.
Although there are still obvious barriers to work through, there is a sense of self-worth and power Black creatives of this past decade possess. Perhaps capitalist structures are realizing that the Black dollar and input can make or break your business. And with that realization, more and more creatives are demanding what they deserve.
As ESSENCE embarks on its 50th anniversary, we curated a list of 50 Black creators in fashion you should know.
This article was originally published on February 29, 2020.
01
Christopher John Rogers
Instagram: @christopherjohnrogers
Designer, Christopher John Rogers
02
Telfar Clemons
Instagram: @telfarglobal
Designer, Telfar
03
Romeo Hunte
Instagram: @romeohunte
Designer, Romeo Hunte
04
Tia Adeola
Instagram: @tiaadeola
Deisgner, Tie Adeola
05
Heron Preston
Instagram: @heronpreston
Designer, Heron Preston
06
Melissa Simone
Instagram: @melissasgardner
Designer, Melissa Simone Swim
07
Everard Best
Instagram: @murderbravado
Designer, Who Decides WAR
08
Tyler Mitchell
Instagram: @tylersphotos
Photographer
09
Chissy Rutherford
Instagram: @chrissyford
Contributor, Harper’s BAZAAR
10
Tahirah Hairston
Instagram: @tahairy
Fashion & Beauty Features Director, Teen Vogue
11
Adebayo Oke-Lawal
Instagram: @orangecultureng
Designer, Orange Culture
12
Kenneth Ize
Instagram: @kennethize
Designer, Kenneth Ize
Stylist
14
Kollin Carter
Instagram: @kollincarter
Stylist
15
Law Roach
Instagram: @lawroach
Image Architect
16
Jason Bolden
Instagram: @jasonbolden
Creative Director
17
Wayman + Micah
Instagram: @waymanandmicah
Stylist
18
Jason Rembert
Instagram: @jasonrembert
Stylist/Designer, Aliette
19
Sergio Hudson
Instagram: @sergiohudson
Designer, Sergio Hudson
20
Mecca James-Williams
Instagram: @meccajw
Stylist
21
Chioma Nnadi
Instagram: @nnadibynature
Fashion News Director, Vogue.com
22
Felisha Noel
Instagram: @feism_
Designer, Fe Noel
23
Brandice Daniel
Instagram: @brandicedaniel
Founder, Harlems Fashion Row
24
Aleali May
Instagram: @alealimay
Influencer, Designer
25
Kerby Jean-Raymond
Instagram: @kerbito
Designer, Pyer Moss
26
Virgil Abloh
Instagram: @virgilabloh
Designer, Off White| Louis Vuitton Menswear
27
Shelby Ivey Christie
Instagram: @abronze_bombshel
Fashion Historian
28
Nikki Ogunnaike
Instagram: @nikkiogun
Deputy Fashion Director, GQ
29
Lindsay Peoples Wagner
Editor-In-Chief, Teen Vogue
Editor-In-Chief, Teen Vogue
Model
31
Alexander-Julian Gibbson
Instagram: @alexanderjulian
Fashion Editor/Stylist
32
Ade Samuel
Instagram: @adesamue
Stylist
33
Zerina Akers
@zerinaakers
Stylist
34
Naomi Elizee
Instagram: @naomielizee
Associate Market Editor, Vogue
35
Mel'Renee Leamon
Instagram: @melreneestyles
Stylist
Manager at Vfiles
37
Jessica C. Andrews
Instagram: @dressupwithjess
Deputy Fashion Editor, Bustle
38
Anifa Mvuemba
Instagram: @anifam
Designer, Hanifa
39
Adut Akech Bior
Instagram: @adutakech
Model
40
Aurora James
Instagram: @aurorajames
Designer, Brother Vellies
41
Tamu Mcpherson
Instagram: @tamumcpherson
Founder, All the Pretty Birds
42
Jerry Lorenzo
Instagram: @jerrylorenzo
Designer, Fear Of God
43
Halima Aden
Instagram: @halima
Model
44
Carly Cushnie
Instagram: @cushnie
Designer, Cushnie
45
Adesuwa
Instagram: @adesuwa
Model
46
Anok Yai
Instagram: @anokyai
Model
47
Mowalola Ogunlesi
Instagram: @mowalola
Designer, Mowalola
Model
49
Samira Nasr
Instagram: @samiranasr
EIC, Harpers Bazaar
50
Shiona Turini
Instagram:@shionat
Costume Designer
