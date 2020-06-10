50 Black Creatives In Fashion You Should Know

It’s no secret that Black fashion has historically influenced the industry, yet many creatives of color are often left ignored and underfunded. To make it as an established industry insider is a systematic power struggle in which only a few sit at the helm. However, in 2020, Black creatives are more powerful than ever.

Although there are still obvious barriers to work through, there is a sense of self-worth and power Black creatives of this past decade possess. Perhaps capitalist structures are realizing that the Black dollar and input can make or break your business. And with that realization, more and more creatives are demanding what they deserve.

As ESSENCE embarks on its 50th anniversary, we curated a list of 50 Black creators in fashion you should know.

This article was originally published on February 29, 2020.