30 Black Fashionistas To Follow On Instagram
Photo: Instagram/@@thinklikekandi
By Jamila Stewart ·

If New York, Paris, Milan and London are the five fashion capitals of the world, then, figuratively speaking, Instagram is easily the sixth. As trends disappear as quickly as they arrived, and as the fashion retail cycle continues to speed up and diversify, it can be hard to keep up with what’s what. But through following the right accounts on Instagram, you’ve basically got a modern style encyclopedia at your fingertips.

Nothing feels more like summer than July, and though yes, summer looks different this year to say the least, the urge to sport a look is stronger than ever after months of being married to loungewear. Trends that were essentially swept under the radar after the world came to its recent stop are sure to begin emerging soon, and confessed fashion enthusiasts are typically the first to catch wind.

Having access to a wide range of individuals across the world means endless styling inspiration and the opportunity to see just how versatile fashion really is. Ahead, here are 30 accounts to follow that are proof that style has no boundaries.

01
@shaylajanel_
As the woman behind online vintage boutique, ​Random & Chic​, you can naturally expect to see unique pieces all over Shayla Janel’s page.
02
@femmeblk
Lydia’s style is the perfect mix of boho and minimalism.
03
@the_real_chi
New York-based content creator, Chinyere Adogu, showcases her adventures and incorporates her style.
04
@romeosfashionfix
Juliette Foxx is a go-to for eclectic fashion inspiration and a reminder that, when in doubt, pink hair goes with everything.
05
@teairawalker
Standing at 5’10”, Teaira Walker is a great stop for anyone wondering what brands are tall-girl friendly.
06
@emmanuellek_
Emannuelle incorporates flirty, feminine elements like floral and ruffles into her style in a way that channels vintage while remaining modern.
07
@musesuniform
As the woman behind the creative agency, ​We Need Stories​, it’s no wonder that Nelly’s style photos come with a concept.
08
@radirxch
New York based stylist, Radiya, is where sexy meets street style.
09
@londongirlinnyc
Amanda is a stylist in New York who isn’t afraid of a little fashion risk.
10
@charliekamale
Charlotte Kamale’s page is a collection of style inspo from everyday to night out.
11
@thenotoriouskia
Kia Marie’s style leans on streetwear with a feminine flair.
12
@liaferreira.m
Lia Ferreira is proof that there is fun in neutral tones.
13
@wuzg00d
There’s nothing ordinary about this content creator’s fashion sense... which is exactly what’s great about it.
14
@ayoabigail
Abigail’s page has it all, from sporty to street to the occasional gown.
15
@kelseyashley_
Kelsey Ashley will inspire you to channel your inner HBIC.
16
@dananozime
Dana Nozime showcases her approach to styling pieces from trending brands like ​Rat & Boa and ​Orseund Iris​.
17
@tobi_ojora
Tobi Ojora is currently serving the summer looks you didn’t know you needed.
18
@jennifermcking_
We can’t go back in time to enjoy ‘90s fashion, but we can go to Jennifer McKing’s Instagram.
19
@estaregrams
Brunch fits, anyone? Estare has ‘em all.
20
@simply.cie
Cierra’s unique style is an inspiration for anyone looking to leave their wardrobe comfort zone.
21
@slipintostyle
Ellie isn’t afraid of color, and brings city-chic to Instagram.
22
@sephorakng
Sephora Kongo’s style in eight words: A little edge and a lot of sass.
23
@braxkk
Zita Brack, is an entertainment lawyer with a side of major style.
24
@sashaelina
Sashà Elian is the streetwear inspo you need, and more.
25
@tianaparkr
Tiana Parker is a model who brings the ‘sexy’ out of clothing on and off set.
26
@isthisfate
Destiny Joseph’s style is a tribute to the versatility of fashion.
27
@thinklikekandie
Whether it’s a good bikini or a good blazer, Kandie J. has the look down.
28
@lefevrediary
Model Amy Lefevre is a minimalist’s dream.
29
@elisajohnson
Elisa J. is the woman behind ​Selected by Elisa​, who’s also elevating street style.
30
@lovechrys
Vacation vibes ooze through content creator Chrystal Saint-Clair’s style.
