30 Black Fashionistas To Follow On Instagram

If New York, Paris, Milan and London are the five fashion capitals of the world, then, figuratively speaking, Instagram is easily the sixth. As trends disappear as quickly as they arrived, and as the fashion retail cycle continues to speed up and diversify, it can be hard to keep up with what’s what. But through following the right accounts on Instagram, you’ve basically got a modern style encyclopedia at your fingertips.
Nothing feels more like summer than July, and though yes, summer looks different this year to say the least, the urge to sport a look is stronger than ever after months of being married to loungewear. Trends that were essentially swept under the radar after the world came to its recent stop are sure to begin emerging soon, and confessed fashion enthusiasts are typically the first to catch wind.
Having access to a wide range of individuals across the world means endless styling inspiration and the opportunity to see just how versatile fashion really is. Ahead, here are 30 accounts to follow that are proof that style has no boundaries.
01
@shaylajanel_
As the woman behind online vintage boutique, Random & Chic, you can naturally expect to see unique pieces all over Shayla Janel’s page.
02
@femmeblk
Lydia’s style is the perfect mix of boho and minimalism.
03
@the_real_chi
New York-based content creator, Chinyere Adogu, showcases her adventures and incorporates her style.
04
@romeosfashionfix
Juliette Foxx is a go-to for eclectic fashion inspiration and a reminder that, when in doubt, pink hair goes with everything.
05
@teairawalker
Standing at 5’10”, Teaira Walker is a great stop for anyone wondering what brands are tall-girl friendly.
06
@emmanuellek_
Emannuelle incorporates flirty, feminine elements like floral and ruffles into her style in a way that channels vintage while remaining modern.
07
@musesuniform
As the woman behind the creative agency, We Need Stories, it’s no wonder that Nelly’s style photos come with a concept.
08
@radirxch
New York based stylist, Radiya, is where sexy meets street style.
09
@londongirlinnyc
Amanda is a stylist in New York who isn’t afraid of a little fashion risk.
10
@charliekamale
Charlotte Kamale’s page is a collection of style inspo from everyday to night out.
11
@thenotoriouskia
Kia Marie’s style leans on streetwear with a feminine flair.
12
@liaferreira.m
Lia Ferreira is proof that there is fun in neutral tones.
13
@wuzg00d
There’s nothing ordinary about this content creator’s fashion sense... which is exactly what’s great about it.
14
@ayoabigail
Abigail’s page has it all, from sporty to street to the occasional gown.
15
@kelseyashley_
Kelsey Ashley will inspire you to channel your inner HBIC.