3 Fashion Newsletters By Black Women That You Should Be Reading

Have you noticed that no one really talks about blogging anymore, but newsletters keep getting mentioned more and more? That’s because readers needed a more personal approach when it came to a blog. Now we have newsletters with just as much information and even more interaction. You can subscribe to newsletters delivered to your email to read through, and you can even join chats to speak with the writer and the community of the newsletter. I wish we had this alongside blogs back in the day.

If there’s anything that the internet has blessed us with, it’s the fact that you can build a community anywhere. These three Black women have been using their voices to do just that. With their own cool perspectives on fashion and the world of entertainment, they’ve given us a look into their worlds and are letting us join in on the fun.

Take a look below at what newsletters you should subscribe to and read.

Moresque by Morenike Ajay

Morenike Ajayi started Moresque as an Instagram hobby in 2020 and quickly grew traction for its impeccable curation and fun story scenarios she would concoct that always and exclusively represent Black women and their interests. Now the Substack is even more interactive with a chat feature that welcomes readers to share their own style dilemmas, building community just like she did in 2020. If you subscribe, you are getting premium tea and advice at the same time. You can send in your own fashion questions her way, and she’ll build out full outfits that you could try on yourself with whatever you might have in your closet.

Black Nuance Club

Music, fashion, and culture journalist Robyn Mowatt has been in the game for a while and knows that sometimes those stories that don’t make the cut should still be shared on your own terms. She uses Black Nuance Club as a diary of sorts to express her love of fashion, ranking albums, and reviewing TV shows. Mowatt has been inspiring Black women in her field for years by speaking on panels, mentoring, and always sharing resources and opportunities. Her Substack newsletter is an extension of just that. I wish I had something like Black Nuance when I was growing up, it’s the big sister we all wish we had.

Are you wearing that?

Subrina Heyink is a vintage buyer and freelance stylist. She sells lovely button-downs and vintage suiting and has also been writing and podcasting about every episode of Sex and the City. Her Substack Are you wearing that? is a newsletter all about personal style and building it from the ground up sustainably. She’s also been styling her little one if that’s something that would be of interest to any mothers who want to build a solid wardrobe for their kids. Heyink has amazing taste and teaches you how to style just about anything to make it more of a flattering fit on you. Take a look through her Substack if you’re wanting to spruce up your wardrobe without breaking the bank.